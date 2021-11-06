Zacks: Analysts Expect Select Energy Services, Inc. (NYSE:WTTR) Will Announce Earnings of -$0.04 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages expect that Select Energy Services, Inc. (NYSE:WTTR) will report earnings of ($0.04) per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have issued estimates for Select Energy Services’ earnings. The highest EPS estimate is ($0.01) and the lowest is ($0.07). Select Energy Services posted earnings per share of ($0.21) during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 81%. The company is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, February 22nd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Select Energy Services will report full-year earnings of ($0.59) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.62) to ($0.55). For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will post earnings of $0.02 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.03) to $0.06. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Select Energy Services.

Select Energy Services (NYSE:WTTR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 2nd. The company reported ($0.14) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.07) by ($0.07). Select Energy Services had a negative net margin of 10.84% and a negative return on equity of 9.81%. During the same quarter last year, the company posted ($0.36) EPS.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on WTTR shares. Zacks Investment Research cut Select Energy Services from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, August 13th. Seaport Res Ptn reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Select Energy Services in a report on Thursday, July 15th. Finally, Seaport Global Securities started coverage on Select Energy Services in a report on Thursday, July 15th. They set a “buy” rating and a $5.75 target price for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Select Energy Services currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $5.99.

Shares of NYSE:WTTR traded up $0.75 during trading on Friday, reaching $7.21. 2,267,064 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 454,976. Select Energy Services has a 12-month low of $3.20 and a 12-month high of $7.58. The firm has a market cap of $778.55 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.90 and a beta of 2.73. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $5.64 and its 200 day moving average price is $5.72.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in WTTR. Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new position in Select Energy Services in the 1st quarter worth approximately $29,000. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY boosted its stake in shares of Select Energy Services by 47,266.7% during the 2nd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 8,526 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,000 after buying an additional 8,508 shares during the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC boosted its stake in shares of Select Energy Services by 25.2% during the 3rd quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 11,425 shares of the company’s stock valued at $59,000 after buying an additional 2,300 shares during the last quarter. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Select Energy Services during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $61,000. Finally, Fox Run Management L.L.C. purchased a new position in shares of Select Energy Services during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $64,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 55.63% of the company’s stock.

About Select Energy Services

Select Energy Services Inc engages in the provision of water management and chemical solutions. It operates through the following business segments: Water Services, Oilfield Chemicals, and Water Infrastructure. The Water Services segment consists of services businesses, including water transfer, flowback and well testing, fluids hauling, water containment and water network automation, primarily serving E&P companies.

