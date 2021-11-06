Zacks: Analysts Expect Ready Capital Co. (NYSE:RC) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $55.33 Million

Wall Street brokerages forecast that Ready Capital Co. (NYSE:RC) will announce $55.33 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have issued estimates for Ready Capital’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $44.36 million and the highest is $63.80 million. Ready Capital reported sales of $23.49 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 135.5%. The company is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, November 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Ready Capital will report full-year sales of $183.67 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $161.24 million to $196.30 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the business will post sales of $217.82 million, with estimates ranging from $162.62 million to $263.70 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Ready Capital.

Ready Capital (NYSE:RC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.64 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.46 by $0.18. Ready Capital had a net margin of 39.77% and a return on equity of 12.87%. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.57 earnings per share.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Ready Capital from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 26th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Ready Capital currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $16.46.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new position in Ready Capital during the 1st quarter worth about $11,659,000. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Ready Capital by 59.7% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 958,381 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $12,861,000 after acquiring an additional 358,307 shares in the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its stake in Ready Capital by 72.7% during the 2nd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 516,739 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $8,201,000 after acquiring an additional 217,588 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in Ready Capital by 78.6% during the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 408,310 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $6,480,000 after acquiring an additional 179,747 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Credit Suisse AG lifted its stake in Ready Capital by 67.0% during the 1st quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 443,266 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $5,949,000 after acquiring an additional 177,876 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 46.53% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE RC traded up $0.64 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $16.35. 610,928 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 485,689. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $15.19 and a 200 day simple moving average of $15.14. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.22 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 1.80 and a current ratio of 1.80. Ready Capital has a twelve month low of $11.17 and a twelve month high of $16.78.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 29th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 30th were given a $0.42 dividend. This represents a $1.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 10.28%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, September 29th. Ready Capital’s payout ratio is 93.85%.

Ready Capital Company Profile

Ready Capital Corp. is a real estate finance company, which engages in acquiring, managing, and financing small balance commercial loans. The company operates in four segments: Acquisitions; SBC Originations; SBA Originations, Acquisitions & Servicing; and Residential Mortgage Banking. The Acquisitions segment acquires performing and non-performing SBC loans and intends to continue to acquire these loans as part of the company’s business strategy.

