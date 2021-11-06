Zacks: Analysts Expect indie Semiconductor, Inc. (NASDAQ:INDI) Will Announce Earnings of -$0.11 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages predict that indie Semiconductor, Inc. (NASDAQ:INDI) will announce ($0.11) earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four analysts have provided estimates for indie Semiconductor’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is ($0.10) and the lowest is ($0.13). The firm is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report after the market closes on Wednesday, November 10th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that indie Semiconductor will report full year earnings of ($0.46) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.57) to ($0.35). For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post earnings of ($0.37) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.40) to ($0.35). Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for indie Semiconductor.

indie Semiconductor (NASDAQ:INDI) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 10th. The company reported ($0.30) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.07) by ($0.23). The business had revenue of $9.18 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.97 million.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft started coverage on indie Semiconductor in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $14.00 target price on the stock. Craig Hallum started coverage on indie Semiconductor in a report on Monday, July 12th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $18.00 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded indie Semiconductor from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 12th. B. Riley began coverage on indie Semiconductor in a report on Tuesday, August 24th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $18.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, KeyCorp began coverage on indie Semiconductor in a research note on Wednesday, October 20th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $18.00 target price for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $15.55.

NASDAQ:INDI traded up $0.31 on Friday, reaching $13.23. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 565,282 shares, compared to its average volume of 999,193. indie Semiconductor has a 12-month low of $8.00 and a 12-month high of $14.01. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -88.20 and a beta of 0.01. The company has a 50 day moving average of $11.08.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in INDI. Bamco Inc. NY acquired a new position in shares of indie Semiconductor during the 2nd quarter worth about $17,182,000. Luxor Capital Group LP acquired a new position in shares of indie Semiconductor during the 2nd quarter worth about $9,775,000. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of indie Semiconductor during the 2nd quarter worth about $7,131,000. Hood River Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of indie Semiconductor during the 2nd quarter worth about $7,204,000. Finally, Linden Advisors LP acquired a new position in shares of indie Semiconductor during the 2nd quarter worth about $4,940,000. 21.55% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About indie Semiconductor

indie Semiconductor, a fabless semiconductor company, designs and manufactures custom mixed-signal microcontrollers for automotive, medical, industrial, and consumer applications. The company offers custom solutions, standard products, and building blocks. It also integrates analog sub-systems, such as RF transceivers, power management circuitry, and sensor interfaces.

