Zacks: Analysts Expect ICON Public Limited (NASDAQ:ICLR) Will Post Earnings of $2.50 Per Share

Wall Street analysts forecast that ICON Public Limited (NASDAQ:ICLR) will post earnings of $2.50 per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Five analysts have made estimates for ICON Public’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $2.40 and the highest estimate coming in at $2.58. ICON Public posted earnings of $1.90 per share in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 31.6%. The firm is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 23rd.

On average, analysts expect that ICON Public will report full-year earnings of $9.26 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $8.80 to $9.40. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will post earnings of $10.95 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $10.24 to $11.51. Zacks’ EPS averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for ICON Public.

ICON Public (NASDAQ:ICLR) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The medical research company reported $2.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.39 by $0.16. The business had revenue of $1.87 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.84 billion. ICON Public had a net margin of 11.40% and a return on equity of 22.10%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 166.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.72 EPS.

Several research firms recently issued reports on ICLR. Citigroup raised shares of ICON Public from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $260.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. Robert W. Baird raised their target price on shares of ICON Public from $260.00 to $265.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. Mizuho raised their target price on shares of ICON Public from $242.00 to $315.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on shares of ICON Public from $212.00 to $234.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, July 26th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of ICON Public from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $230.00 to $320.00 in a research report on Monday, September 27th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, ICON Public has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $273.75.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. MAI Capital Management boosted its holdings in ICON Public by 2.6% in the second quarter. MAI Capital Management now owns 3,076 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $636,000 after purchasing an additional 77 shares during the period. Wealth Alliance boosted its holdings in shares of ICON Public by 4.7% during the first quarter. Wealth Alliance now owns 1,896 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $372,000 after acquiring an additional 85 shares during the period. Stephenson National Bank & Trust boosted its holdings in shares of ICON Public by 16.2% during the third quarter. Stephenson National Bank & Trust now owns 638 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $167,000 after acquiring an additional 89 shares during the period. Arkadios Wealth Advisors boosted its holdings in shares of ICON Public by 106.3% during the second quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 196 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 101 shares during the period. Finally, Tradition Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of ICON Public during the second quarter valued at $41,000.

NASDAQ:ICLR traded down $14.54 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $265.96. 518,711 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 654,810. ICON Public has a 1 year low of $168.76 and a 1 year high of $301.72. The company has a market cap of $14.06 billion, a PE ratio of 39.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.22 and a beta of 0.84. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $269.86 and its 200 day simple moving average is $240.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a quick ratio of 2.07 and a current ratio of 2.07.

About ICON Public

ICON plc operates as a clinical research organization, which engages in the provision of outsourced development services to the pharmaceutical, biotechnology, and medical device industries. It specializes in the strategic development, management and analysis of programs that support clinical development.

