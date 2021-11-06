Zacks: Analysts Expect BlackLine, Inc. (NASDAQ:BL) Will Post Earnings of $0.09 Per Share

Brokerages forecast that BlackLine, Inc. (NASDAQ:BL) will announce earnings of $0.09 per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Seven analysts have issued estimates for BlackLine’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.07 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.10. BlackLine reported earnings per share of $0.21 in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 57.1%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 10th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that BlackLine will report full year earnings of $0.47 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.45 to $0.48. For the next year, analysts forecast that the firm will post earnings of $0.66 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.52 to $0.87. Zacks’ EPS averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that cover BlackLine.

BlackLine (NASDAQ:BL) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The technology company reported $0.24 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.11 by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $109.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $107.06 million. BlackLine had a negative net margin of 23.25% and a negative return on equity of 2.89%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.02 earnings per share.

A number of brokerages have commented on BL. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of BlackLine from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday. TheStreet raised shares of BlackLine from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 13th. Oppenheimer increased their price objective on shares of BlackLine from $130.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on shares of BlackLine from $158.00 to $155.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $141.00.

In other BlackLine news, Director Graham Smith sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $127.05, for a total value of $635,250.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Mark Partin sold 6,680 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $125.91, for a total transaction of $841,078.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 263,654 shares of company stock worth $31,060,880. 10.07% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of BL. FMR LLC boosted its stake in shares of BlackLine by 47.1% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,130,651 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $52,372,000 after purchasing an additional 361,839 shares in the last quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. boosted its stake in shares of BlackLine by 11.2% in the 1st quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 5,390 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $584,000 after purchasing an additional 542 shares in the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund boosted its stake in shares of BlackLine by 137.5% in the 1st quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 1,900 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $206,000 after purchasing an additional 1,100 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its stake in shares of BlackLine by 410.4% in the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 221,500 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $24,011,000 after purchasing an additional 178,100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its position in BlackLine by 2.1% during the 1st quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 56,738 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $6,150,000 after buying an additional 1,155 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 96.51% of the company’s stock.

BL stock traded up $0.37 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $129.37. The stock had a trading volume of 534,900 shares, compared to its average volume of 489,728. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.56 billion, a PE ratio of -82.93 and a beta of 0.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.21, a current ratio of 4.96 and a quick ratio of 4.96. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $120.83 and a 200 day simple moving average of $113.76. BlackLine has a fifty-two week low of $98.06 and a fifty-two week high of $154.61.

BlackLine, Inc operates a cloud-based software platform which is designed to transform accounting and finance operations for organizations of all types and sizes. Its scalable platform supports critical accounting processes such as the financial close, account reconciliations, intercompany accounting, and controls assurance.

