Zacks: Analysts Expect Amphenol Co. (NYSE:APH) to Post $0.63 EPS

Equities research analysts expect Amphenol Co. (NYSE:APH) to post earnings per share (EPS) of $0.63 for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Four analysts have provided estimates for Amphenol’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.62 and the highest is $0.66. Amphenol posted earnings of $0.57 per share in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 10.5%. The business is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 26th.

On average, analysts expect that Amphenol will report full-year earnings of $2.41 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.40 to $2.44. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the firm will post earnings of $2.68 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.57 to $2.76. Zacks’ EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Amphenol.

Amphenol (NYSE:APH) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 26th. The electronics maker reported $0.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.63 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $2.82 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.72 billion. Amphenol had a return on equity of 25.73% and a net margin of 14.43%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 21.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.55 EPS.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price objective on Amphenol from $84.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 22nd. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price objective on Amphenol from $75.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Sunday, September 26th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on Amphenol from $73.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Amphenol from $75.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. Finally, Robert W. Baird reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Amphenol in a report on Sunday, August 1st. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Amphenol currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $77.39.

APH traded up $2.32 on Friday, hitting $81.44. 2,224,200 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,542,992. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $76.32 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $71.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 1.72 and a current ratio of 2.40. Amphenol has a 12 month low of $58.58 and a 12 month high of $81.53. The stock has a market capitalization of $48.70 billion, a PE ratio of 34.29, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.44 and a beta of 1.24.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 12th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 21st will be issued a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.98%. This is an increase from Amphenol’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.15. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, December 20th. Amphenol’s dividend payout ratio is presently 31.02%.

In other Amphenol news, VP Lance E. D’amico sold 27,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.25, for a total transaction of $2,096,875.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, VP David M. Silverman sold 80,078 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.05, for a total transaction of $5,929,775.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 340,500 shares of company stock worth $25,738,279. Company insiders own 2.50% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in APH. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its stake in Amphenol by 119.0% in the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 16,344,708 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $1,078,260,000 after purchasing an additional 8,880,817 shares in the last quarter. Flossbach Von Storch AG boosted its stake in Amphenol by 7,327.2% in the 2nd quarter. Flossbach Von Storch AG now owns 8,338,787 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $570,456,000 after purchasing an additional 8,226,513 shares in the last quarter. Amundi acquired a new stake in Amphenol during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $494,085,000. Select Equity Group L.P. lifted its stake in Amphenol by 99.6% during the 1st quarter. Select Equity Group L.P. now owns 9,140,006 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $602,966,000 after acquiring an additional 4,560,709 shares during the period. Finally, Mawer Investment Management Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Amphenol by 115.1% during the 1st quarter. Mawer Investment Management Ltd. now owns 7,462,240 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $492,276,000 after purchasing an additional 3,993,785 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 93.83% of the company’s stock.

Amphenol

Amphenol Corp. engages in the design, manufacture, and marketing of electrical, electronic and fiber optic connectors interconnect systems, antennas, sensors and sensor-based products, and coaxial and high-speed specialty cable. It operates through the Interconnect Products and Assemblies; and Cables Products and Solutions segments.

