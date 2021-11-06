Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Golub Capital BDC, Inc. (NASDAQ:GBDC) Will Announce Earnings of $0.30 Per Share

Posted by on Nov 6th, 2021

Analysts expect Golub Capital BDC, Inc. (NASDAQ:GBDC) to announce earnings per share of $0.30 for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for Golub Capital BDC’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.30 and the lowest is $0.29. Golub Capital BDC posted earnings per share of $0.28 in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 7.1%. The business is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report after the market closes on Monday, November 29th.

On average, analysts expect that Golub Capital BDC will report full-year earnings of $1.17 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.16 to $1.17. For the next year, analysts forecast that the business will post earnings of $1.18 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.16 to $1.20. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that follow Golub Capital BDC.

Golub Capital BDC (NASDAQ:GBDC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, August 8th. The investment management company reported $0.49 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.30 by $0.19. Golub Capital BDC had a return on equity of 7.76% and a net margin of 121.90%. The firm had revenue of $75.77 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $75.72 million.

A number of research firms have recently commented on GBDC. Oppenheimer began coverage on Golub Capital BDC in a report on Tuesday, September 21st. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $16.00 price target for the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Golub Capital BDC from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 12th.

In other Golub Capital BDC news, Chairman Lawrence E. Golub acquired 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 11th. The shares were bought at an average price of $15.81 per share, for a total transaction of $79,050.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now owns 125,389 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,982,400.09. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Insiders purchased 10,059 shares of company stock worth $159,786 in the last quarter. 6.90% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Golub Capital BDC during the third quarter valued at about $26,000. Citigroup Inc. raised its position in Golub Capital BDC by 74.7% during the second quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 2,338 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new stake in Golub Capital BDC during the first quarter valued at about $45,000. FNY Investment Advisers LLC raised its position in Golub Capital BDC by 62.5% during the third quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC now owns 3,250 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $51,000 after purchasing an additional 1,250 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. raised its position in Golub Capital BDC by 13.9% during the first quarter. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 7,378 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $108,000 after purchasing an additional 900 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 43.67% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Golub Capital BDC stock remained flat at $$15.62 during trading hours on Friday. The stock had a trading volume of 492,267 shares, compared to its average volume of 538,718. Golub Capital BDC has a 52-week low of $13.45 and a 52-week high of $16.22. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $15.71 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $15.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 7.72 and a current ratio of 7.72. The company has a market cap of $2.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.58 and a beta of 0.62.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 29th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 8th were given a $0.29 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 7th. This represents a $1.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.43%. Golub Capital BDC’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 53.46%.

Golub Capital BDC Company Profile

Golub Capital BDC operates as a closed-end, non-diversified management investment company. The Company’s investment objective is to generate current income and capital appreciation by investing primarily in senior secured, one-stop, second lien, subordinated loans of, and warrants, and minority equity securities in, United States middle-market companies.

Further Reading: What are the FAANG Stocks?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Golub Capital BDC (GBDC)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Earnings History and Estimates for Golub Capital BDC (NASDAQ:GBDC)

Receive News & Ratings for Golub Capital BDC Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Golub Capital BDC and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.