Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Golub Capital BDC, Inc. (NASDAQ:GBDC) Will Announce Earnings of $0.30 Per Share

Analysts expect Golub Capital BDC, Inc. (NASDAQ:GBDC) to announce earnings per share of $0.30 for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for Golub Capital BDC’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.30 and the lowest is $0.29. Golub Capital BDC posted earnings per share of $0.28 in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 7.1%. The business is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report after the market closes on Monday, November 29th.

On average, analysts expect that Golub Capital BDC will report full-year earnings of $1.17 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.16 to $1.17. For the next year, analysts forecast that the business will post earnings of $1.18 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.16 to $1.20. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that follow Golub Capital BDC.

Golub Capital BDC (NASDAQ:GBDC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, August 8th. The investment management company reported $0.49 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.30 by $0.19. Golub Capital BDC had a return on equity of 7.76% and a net margin of 121.90%. The firm had revenue of $75.77 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $75.72 million.

A number of research firms have recently commented on GBDC. Oppenheimer began coverage on Golub Capital BDC in a report on Tuesday, September 21st. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $16.00 price target for the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Golub Capital BDC from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 12th.

In other Golub Capital BDC news, Chairman Lawrence E. Golub acquired 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 11th. The shares were bought at an average price of $15.81 per share, for a total transaction of $79,050.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now owns 125,389 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,982,400.09. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Insiders purchased 10,059 shares of company stock worth $159,786 in the last quarter. 6.90% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Golub Capital BDC during the third quarter valued at about $26,000. Citigroup Inc. raised its position in Golub Capital BDC by 74.7% during the second quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 2,338 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new stake in Golub Capital BDC during the first quarter valued at about $45,000. FNY Investment Advisers LLC raised its position in Golub Capital BDC by 62.5% during the third quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC now owns 3,250 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $51,000 after purchasing an additional 1,250 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. raised its position in Golub Capital BDC by 13.9% during the first quarter. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 7,378 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $108,000 after purchasing an additional 900 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 43.67% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Golub Capital BDC stock remained flat at $$15.62 during trading hours on Friday. The stock had a trading volume of 492,267 shares, compared to its average volume of 538,718. Golub Capital BDC has a 52-week low of $13.45 and a 52-week high of $16.22. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $15.71 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $15.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 7.72 and a current ratio of 7.72. The company has a market cap of $2.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.58 and a beta of 0.62.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 29th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 8th were given a $0.29 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 7th. This represents a $1.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.43%. Golub Capital BDC’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 53.46%.

Golub Capital BDC Company Profile

Golub Capital BDC operates as a closed-end, non-diversified management investment company. The Company’s investment objective is to generate current income and capital appreciation by investing primarily in senior secured, one-stop, second lien, subordinated loans of, and warrants, and minority equity securities in, United States middle-market companies.

