Zacks: Analysts Anticipate First Mid Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:FMBH) to Post $0.97 EPS

Brokerages forecast that First Mid Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:FMBH) will post earnings of $0.97 per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have issued estimates for First Mid Bancshares’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.91 to $1.04. First Mid Bancshares reported earnings of $0.81 per share during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 19.8%. The business is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, January 27th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that First Mid Bancshares will report full year earnings of $3.72 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.61 to $3.86. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the firm will post earnings of $3.62 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.41 to $3.80. Zacks’ EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow First Mid Bancshares.

First Mid Bancshares (NASDAQ:FMBH) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The bank reported $1.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.91 by $0.17. First Mid Bancshares had a return on equity of 11.13% and a net margin of 19.91%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded First Mid Bancshares from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday.

NASDAQ:FMBH traded up $0.89 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $45.10. The stock had a trading volume of 42,688 shares, compared to its average volume of 35,987. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a current ratio of 0.84. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $41.21 and a 200 day simple moving average of $41.61. First Mid Bancshares has a 12-month low of $27.16 and a 12-month high of $45.84. The stock has a market cap of $815.54 million, a P/E ratio of 16.46 and a beta of 0.95.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 1st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 17th will be given a $0.22 dividend. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.95%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 16th. First Mid Bancshares’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 32.59%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in FMBH. American Century Companies Inc. grew its position in shares of First Mid Bancshares by 53.9% in the second quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 352,195 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $14,267,000 after purchasing an additional 123,319 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of First Mid Bancshares by 10.9% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,159,534 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $46,974,000 after purchasing an additional 114,290 shares in the last quarter. Deprince Race & Zollo Inc. grew its position in shares of First Mid Bancshares by 39.4% in the first quarter. Deprince Race & Zollo Inc. now owns 184,013 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $8,084,000 after purchasing an additional 52,008 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its position in shares of First Mid Bancshares by 358.8% in the second quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 63,568 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $2,574,000 after purchasing an additional 49,712 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in First Mid Bancshares by 14.4% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 248,207 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $10,903,000 after buying an additional 31,204 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 35.65% of the company’s stock.

About First Mid Bancshares

First Mid Bancshares, Inc is a financial holding company, which engages in the provision of banking services through its subsidiaries. It operates through the following lines of business: Community Banking, Wealth Management, and Insurance Brokerage. The Community Banking business line, which is operated by First Mid-Illinois Bank & Trust, serves commercial, retail, and agricultural customers with a broad array of deposit and loan related products.

