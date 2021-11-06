Zacks: Analysts Anticipate DaVita Inc. (NYSE:DVA) to Announce $1.80 Earnings Per Share

Wall Street brokerages forecast that DaVita Inc. (NYSE:DVA) will report $1.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Four analysts have made estimates for DaVita’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $1.66 and the highest is $1.91. DaVita reported earnings per share of $1.67 in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 7.8%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 10th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that DaVita will report full-year earnings of $8.89 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $8.75 to $9.00. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the firm will report earnings of $8.33 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $8.12 to $8.62. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for DaVita.

DaVita (NYSE:DVA) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The company reported $2.36 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.26 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $2.94 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.91 billion. DaVita had a return on equity of 67.99% and a net margin of 8.33%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up .5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.80 EPS.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their target price on DaVita from $207.00 to $164.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 29th. William Blair reissued a “market perform” rating on shares of DaVita in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. Truist reduced their target price on DaVita from $145.00 to $125.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 13th. Barclays reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating and set a $146.00 target price (up from $135.00) on shares of DaVita in a research report on Thursday, August 12th. Finally, Truist Securities dropped their price target on DaVita from $145.00 to $125.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $131.38.

DVA opened at $109.36 on Wednesday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $117.91 and a 200 day moving average of $121.13. DaVita has a 52-week low of $97.50 and a 52-week high of $136.48. The company has a quick ratio of 1.58, a current ratio of 1.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.60. The stock has a market cap of $11.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.73, a PEG ratio of 0.97 and a beta of 1.19.

In other news, Director Pamela M. Arway sold 365 shares of DaVita stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $133.09, for a total transaction of $48,577.85. Following the sale, the director now owns 19,239 shares in the company, valued at $2,560,518.51. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in DVA. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its position in shares of DaVita by 0.7% during the 3rd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 14,686 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,708,000 after purchasing an additional 108 shares during the last quarter. Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators increased its holdings in shares of DaVita by 387.2% during the 3rd quarter. Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators now owns 4,438 shares of the company’s stock worth $516,000 after buying an additional 3,527 shares during the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of DaVita by 5.2% during the 3rd quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 29,023 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,374,000 after buying an additional 1,423 shares during the last quarter. Shell Asset Management Co. boosted its position in DaVita by 30.3% during the 3rd quarter. Shell Asset Management Co. now owns 5,774 shares of the company’s stock worth $671,000 after purchasing an additional 1,341 shares during the period. Finally, Treasurer of the State of North Carolina boosted its position in DaVita by 2.1% during the 3rd quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 24,910 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,896,000 after purchasing an additional 519 shares during the period. 86.42% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

DaVita Company Profile

DaVita, Inc engages in the provision of medical care services. It operates through the following two segments: US Dialysis and Related Lab Services, and Other-Ancillary Services and Strategic Initiatives. The US Dialysis and Related Lab Services segment offers kidney dialysis services in the United States for patients suffering from chronic kidney failure.

