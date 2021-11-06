Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Aridis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ARDS) Will Post Earnings of -$0.54 Per Share

Wall Street analysts expect Aridis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ARDS) to report earnings of ($0.54) per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Zero analysts have issued estimates for Aridis Pharmaceuticals’ earnings. Aridis Pharmaceuticals reported earnings per share of ($0.65) in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 16.9%. The company is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 19th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Aridis Pharmaceuticals will report full year earnings of ($2.28) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($2.31) to ($2.24). For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will post earnings of ($2.76) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($3.56) to ($1.96). Zacks’ EPS averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Aridis Pharmaceuticals.

Get Aridis Pharmaceuticals alerts:

Aridis Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ARDS) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 11th. The company reported ($0.55) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.63) by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $0.03 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $0.40 million.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the company. HC Wainwright lifted their price objective on Aridis Pharmaceuticals from $11.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 20th. Zacks Investment Research cut Aridis Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, August 16th.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Perritt Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in Aridis Pharmaceuticals in the first quarter valued at about $60,000. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in Aridis Pharmaceuticals by 11.4% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 26,381 shares of the company’s stock valued at $156,000 after acquiring an additional 2,702 shares during the period. Worth Venture Partners LLC grew its stake in Aridis Pharmaceuticals by 19.9% in the first quarter. Worth Venture Partners LLC now owns 105,413 shares of the company’s stock valued at $622,000 after acquiring an additional 17,481 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in Aridis Pharmaceuticals by 6.9% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 159,946 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,184,000 after acquiring an additional 10,288 shares during the period. Finally, AIGH Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Aridis Pharmaceuticals by 8.5% in the second quarter. AIGH Capital Management LLC now owns 459,261 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,331,000 after acquiring an additional 35,904 shares during the period. 16.20% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of ARDS stock traded down $0.17 on Friday, reaching $3.28. 46,741 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 24,677. The stock has a market cap of $39.75 million, a PE ratio of -1.31 and a beta of 0.12. Aridis Pharmaceuticals has a one year low of $3.14 and a one year high of $8.47. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $3.71 and a 200 day moving average price of $5.09.

Aridis Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Aridis Pharmaceuticals, Inc engages in the discovery and development of targeted immunotherapy using fully human monoclonal antibodies, or mAbs, to treat life-threatening infections. Its products include AR-301, AR-101, AR-501, AR-712, AR-701, AR-401, AR-105 and AR-201. The company was founded by Eric J.

Read More: What is the float in trading stocks?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Aridis Pharmaceuticals (ARDS)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Aridis Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Aridis Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.