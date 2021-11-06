Zachary Jacob Wasserman Sells 8,597 Shares of Huntington Bancshares Incorporated (NASDAQ:HBAN) Stock

Huntington Bancshares Incorporated (NASDAQ:HBAN) CFO Zachary Jacob Wasserman sold 8,597 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.11, for a total transaction of $138,497.67. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link.

Zachary Jacob Wasserman also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, November 5th, Zachary Jacob Wasserman sold 20,824 shares of Huntington Bancshares stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.05, for a total transaction of $334,225.20.

Shares of HBAN opened at $15.85 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a current ratio of 0.84. The company has a market capitalization of $23.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.86, a PEG ratio of 0.41 and a beta of 1.29. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $15.66 and its 200 day simple moving average is $15.11. Huntington Bancshares Incorporated has a 1 year low of $10.07 and a 1 year high of $16.91.

Huntington Bancshares (NASDAQ:HBAN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 27th. The bank reported $0.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.36 by ($0.14). The firm had revenue of $1.70 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.69 billion. Huntington Bancshares had a net margin of 30.72% and a return on equity of 13.28%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 35.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.27 EPS. Equities analysts expect that Huntington Bancshares Incorporated will post 1.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 3rd. Investors of record on Friday, December 17th will be given a dividend of $0.155 per share. This is a positive change from Huntington Bancshares’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.15. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 16th. This represents a $0.62 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.91%. Huntington Bancshares’s dividend payout ratio is 43.80%.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Bahl & Gaynor Inc. increased its position in Huntington Bancshares by 1,041.6% during the second quarter. Bahl & Gaynor Inc. now owns 434,831 shares of the bank’s stock worth $6,205,000 after purchasing an additional 396,742 shares during the last quarter. EJF Capital LLC acquired a new position in Huntington Bancshares during the second quarter worth approximately $1,932,000. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund increased its position in Huntington Bancshares by 45.1% during the second quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 123,172 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,758,000 after purchasing an additional 38,300 shares during the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund increased its position in shares of Huntington Bancshares by 13.1% in the second quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 3,156,501 shares of the bank’s stock worth $45,043,000 after acquiring an additional 365,609 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Huntington Bancshares by 4.7% in the second quarter. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC now owns 531,607 shares of the bank’s stock worth $7,586,000 after acquiring an additional 23,904 shares in the last quarter. 76.81% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several brokerages have weighed in on HBAN. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of Huntington Bancshares in a research report on Wednesday, August 18th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Huntington Bancshares from $18.50 to $18.75 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, August 2nd. Raymond James upped their price target on shares of Huntington Bancshares from $18.00 to $20.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 7th. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of Huntington Bancshares from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Friday, September 17th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $16.64.

Huntington Bancshares Company Profile

Huntington Bancshares, Inc operates as a bank holding company. It provides commercial and consumer banking services, mortgage banking services, automobile financing, recreational vehicle and marine financing, equipment leasing, investment management, trust services, brokerage services, insurance programs, and other financial products and services.

