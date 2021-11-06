YUMMY (YUMMY) Achieves Market Capitalization of $12.34 Million

YUMMY (CURRENCY:YUMMY) traded down 14.2% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on November 5th. Over the last seven days, YUMMY has traded 33.9% higher against the dollar. YUMMY has a total market capitalization of $12.34 million and approximately $608,003.00 worth of YUMMY was traded on exchanges in the last day. One YUMMY coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001639 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.16 or 0.00001906 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $51.02 or 0.00083503 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded up 24.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 8.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $50.53 or 0.00082705 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $63.10 or 0.00103273 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $61,371.13 or 1.00448156 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4,456.84 or 0.07294655 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Flow (FLOW) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $13.83 or 0.00022629 BTC.

YUMMY Profile

YUMMY’s total supply is 1,000,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 768,458,048,748 coins. YUMMY’s official Twitter account is @yummycrypto

YUMMY Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as YUMMY directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire YUMMY should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase YUMMY using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

