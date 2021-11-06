YETI Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:YETI) SVP Kirk A. Zambetti Sells 10,475 Shares

YETI Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:YETI) SVP Kirk A. Zambetti sold 10,475 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.00, for a total transaction of $1,099,875.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink.

Kirk A. Zambetti also recently made the following trade(s):

Get YETI alerts:

On Monday, August 16th, Kirk A. Zambetti sold 3,000 shares of YETI stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $101.81, for a total transaction of $305,430.00.

Shares of YETI opened at $107.73 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $9.42 billion, a PE ratio of 47.46, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.96 and a beta of 2.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a current ratio of 1.85. YETI Holdings, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $50.45 and a fifty-two week high of $108.82. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $95.61 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $92.56.

YETI (NYSE:YETI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported $0.68 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.54 by $0.14. The business had revenue of $357.67 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $330.76 million. YETI had a net margin of 15.73% and a return on equity of 66.59%. Equities research analysts predict that YETI Holdings, Inc. will post 2.35 EPS for the current year.

Several equities analysts have commented on the stock. KeyCorp lifted their target price on shares of YETI from $94.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, August 9th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on shares of YETI from $105.00 to $115.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Robert W. Baird raised their price target on shares of YETI from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, August 2nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. William Blair reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of YETI in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Roth Capital boosted their price target on shares of YETI from $90.00 to $112.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $105.26.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. PFG Advisors lifted its stake in shares of YETI by 17.5% in the third quarter. PFG Advisors now owns 4,069 shares of the company’s stock worth $349,000 after buying an additional 605 shares in the last quarter. Truist Financial Corp lifted its stake in shares of YETI by 16.6% in the third quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 12,675 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,086,000 after buying an additional 1,808 shares in the last quarter. Xponance Inc. lifted its stake in shares of YETI by 3.3% in the third quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 18,536 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,588,000 after buying an additional 586 shares in the last quarter. Lincoln National Corp lifted its stake in shares of YETI by 4.7% in the third quarter. Lincoln National Corp now owns 3,350 shares of the company’s stock worth $287,000 after buying an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Treasurer of the State of North Carolina lifted its stake in shares of YETI by 3.5% in the third quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 30,809 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,640,000 after buying an additional 1,039 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.52% of the company’s stock.

YETI Company Profile

YETI Holdings, Inc engages in the design, marketing, and distribution of products for the outdoor and recreation market. Its products include coolers, drinkware, travel bags, backpacks, multipurpose buckets, outdoor chairs, blankets, dog bowls, apparel, and accessories. The company was founded by Roy J.

Further Reading: What does a dividend yield signify to investors?



Receive News & Ratings for YETI Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for YETI and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.