Yandex (NASDAQ:YNDX) Shares Sold by Balyasny Asset Management LLC

Balyasny Asset Management LLC reduced its stake in Yandex (NASDAQ:YNDX) by 54.8% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 139,237 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 168,580 shares during the quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Yandex were worth $9,851,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Red Door Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Yandex in the 2nd quarter valued at $34,000. Eaton Vance Management acquired a new stake in Yandex in the 1st quarter valued at $45,000. Arkadios Wealth Advisors increased its holdings in Yandex by 91.0% in the 2nd quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 1,224 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $86,000 after purchasing an additional 583 shares in the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans acquired a new stake in shares of Yandex during the first quarter valued at about $201,000. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Yandex during the first quarter valued at about $220,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 66.65% of the company’s stock.

Shares of YNDX stock opened at $86.07 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 1.91 and a current ratio of 1.98. Yandex has a one year low of $58.91 and a one year high of $86.31. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $79.12 and its 200-day simple moving average is $71.66. The stock has a market capitalization of $30.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -220.69 and a beta of 1.25.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on YNDX. Citigroup raised their target price on Yandex from $82.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 26th. UBS Group upgraded Yandex from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the company from $77.50 to $111.00 in a research note on Monday, September 27th. Morgan Stanley restated a “buy” rating and set a $75.00 target price on shares of Yandex in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Yandex from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $84.00 target price for the company in a research note on Friday, October 1st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $82.88.

Yandex NV engages in the provision of search engines and online services. It operates through the following segments: Search and Portal; Yandex Market; Taxi; Media Services; Classifieds; and Other Bets and Experiments. The Search and Portal segment includes all the services offered in Russia, Belarus, and Kazakhstan.

