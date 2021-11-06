Y-mAbs Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:YMAB) Expected to Post Earnings of -$0.54 Per Share

Analysts expect Y-mAbs Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:YMAB) to post ($0.54) earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have issued estimates for Y-mAbs Therapeutics’ earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is ($0.61) and the highest is ($0.48). Y-mAbs Therapeutics posted earnings per share of ($0.49) during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 10.2%. The business is expected to report its next earnings results on Thursday, February 24th.

On average, analysts expect that Y-mAbs Therapeutics will report full-year earnings of ($1.05) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.38) to ($0.78). For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will report earnings of ($0.79) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.48) to ($0.17). Zacks’ EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Y-mAbs Therapeutics.

Y-mAbs Therapeutics (NASDAQ:YMAB) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported ($0.66) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.58) by ($0.08). The firm had revenue of $8.97 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.87 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($0.82) earnings per share.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on YMAB. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $68.00 price target on shares of Y-mAbs Therapeutics in a research note on Friday, October 8th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Y-mAbs Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $55.00.

In related news, CMO Vignesh Rajah purchased 1,374 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 12th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $29.95 per share, for a total transaction of $41,151.30. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Thomas Gad sold 1,110 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.01, for a total transaction of $34,421.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 113,221 shares of company stock worth $3,498,833. Insiders own 27.28% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of YMAB. Russell Investments Group Ltd. bought a new position in Y-mAbs Therapeutics during the 1st quarter worth about $89,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in Y-mAbs Therapeutics by 6.4% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 31,916 shares of the company’s stock worth $965,000 after acquiring an additional 1,909 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Y-mAbs Therapeutics by 10.0% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 474,118 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,337,000 after acquiring an additional 43,240 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new position in Y-mAbs Therapeutics during the 1st quarter worth about $974,000. Finally, Barclays PLC grew its holdings in Y-mAbs Therapeutics by 180.0% during the 1st quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 34,001 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,028,000 after acquiring an additional 21,857 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 59.92% of the company’s stock.

Y-mAbs Therapeutics stock traded down $1.50 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $22.23. 786,152 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 252,609. The company has a market cap of $968.72 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -20.39 and a beta of 1.08. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $29.28 and a two-hundred day moving average of $31.34. Y-mAbs Therapeutics has a 12-month low of $22.01 and a 12-month high of $55.22.

About Y-mAbs Therapeutics

Y-mAbs Therapeutics, Inc is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, which focuses on the development and commercialization of antibody based therapeutic products for the treatment of cancer. Its services include discovery, protein engineering, clinical and regulatory. Y-mAbs Therapeutics was founded by Thomas Gad in April 2015 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

