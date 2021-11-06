Xunlei Limited (NASDAQ:XNET) Shares Purchased by Dimensional Fund Advisors LP

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in shares of Xunlei Limited (NASDAQ:XNET) by 0.7% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 535,217 shares of the software maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,797 shares during the quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP owned 0.80% of Xunlei worth $2,441,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. acquired a new stake in Xunlei during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Voloridge Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Xunlei during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $4,360,000. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. grew its stake in Xunlei by 709.5% during the 1st quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. now owns 193,884 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,268,000 after purchasing an additional 169,933 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Xunlei in the 1st quarter worth approximately $128,000. Finally, HRT Financial LP acquired a new position in shares of Xunlei in the 1st quarter worth approximately $357,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 14.45% of the company’s stock.

Shares of XNET opened at $2.88 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $192.78 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.20 and a beta of 1.46. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $3.09 and a 200-day moving average of $3.93. The company has a current ratio of 3.02, a quick ratio of 3.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. Xunlei Limited has a 52 week low of $2.58 and a 52 week high of $11.22.

Xunlei Ltd. is a holding company, which provides shared cloud computing and blockchain technology services. It provides a wide range of products and services across cloud acceleration, blockchain, shared cloud computing and digital entertainment to deliver an efficient internet experience. The company was founded by Sheng Long Zou and Hao Cheng in December 2002 and is headquartered in Shenzhen, China.

