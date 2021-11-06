Xcel Energy (NASDAQ:XEL) Updates FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

Xcel Energy (NASDAQ:XEL) issued an update on its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $2.940-$2.980 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $2.970. The company issued revenue guidance of -.Xcel Energy also updated its FY 2022 guidance to $3.100-$3.200 EPS.

Shares of XEL traded up $0.73 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $63.80. The stock had a trading volume of 4,477,180 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,928,445. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $65.08 and a 200-day simple moving average of $67.81. Xcel Energy has a one year low of $57.23 and a one year high of $76.44. The firm has a market cap of $34.37 billion, a PE ratio of 21.85, a P/E/G ratio of 3.43 and a beta of 0.33. The company has a current ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.38.

Xcel Energy (NASDAQ:XEL) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 28th. The company reported $1.13 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.18 by ($0.05). Xcel Energy had a net margin of 12.06% and a return on equity of 10.60%. The firm had revenue of $3.47 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.41 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.14 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 9.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts forecast that Xcel Energy will post 2.97 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, October 20th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 15th were paid a dividend of $0.4575 per share. This represents a $1.83 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.87%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 14th. Xcel Energy’s dividend payout ratio is presently 65.59%.

XEL has been the subject of a number of research reports. Bank of America upgraded shares of Xcel Energy from a neutral rating to a buy rating and raised their target price for the stock from $67.00 to $72.00 in a research note on Friday, October 29th. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Xcel Energy from a neutral rating to a buy rating and raised their target price for the stock from $73.00 to $76.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 12th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Xcel Energy from a sell rating to a hold rating and set a $69.00 target price for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 21st. KeyCorp raised their target price on shares of Xcel Energy from $74.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 19th. Finally, Barclays upgraded shares of Xcel Energy from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $75.00 to $76.00 in a research note on Friday, October 1st. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $71.86.

In other news, Chairman Benjamin G. S. Fowke III sold 54,348 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.73, for a total value of $3,789,686.04. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 200,555 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,984,700.15. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, SVP Frank P. Prager sold 3,150 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.60, for a total transaction of $203,490.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.21% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Xcel Energy Company Profile

Xcel Energy, Inc operates as a holding company, which engages in the generation, purchase, transmission, distribution and sale of electricity. It operates through the following three segments: Regulated Electric Utility, Regulated Natural Gas Utility and All Others. The Regulated Electric Utility segment generates, transmits and distributes electricity primarily in portions of generates, transmits and distributes electricity in Minnesota, Wisconsin, Michigan, North Dakota, South Dakota, Colorado, Texas and New Mexico.

