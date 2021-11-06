Xcel Energy Inc. (NASDAQ:XEL) Shares Sold by Brookfield Asset Management Inc.

Brookfield Asset Management Inc. decreased its position in shares of Xcel Energy Inc. (NASDAQ:XEL) by 15.5% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 149,533 shares of the company’s stock after selling 27,400 shares during the quarter. Brookfield Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Xcel Energy were worth $9,851,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of XEL. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Xcel Energy during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $11,182,000. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of Xcel Energy by 21.7% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,722,222 shares of the company’s stock valued at $113,459,000 after buying an additional 307,473 shares in the last quarter. Vaughan David Investments LLC IL lifted its position in shares of Xcel Energy by 2.5% during the 2nd quarter. Vaughan David Investments LLC IL now owns 542,010 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,708,000 after buying an additional 13,475 shares in the last quarter. Gladstone Institutional Advisory LLC purchased a new position in shares of Xcel Energy during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $450,000. Finally, Arizona State Retirement System lifted its position in shares of Xcel Energy by 1.7% during the 2nd quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 150,636 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,924,000 after buying an additional 2,560 shares in the last quarter. 76.17% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on XEL shares. Barclays upgraded Xcel Energy from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their target price for the company from $75.00 to $76.00 in a research report on Friday, October 1st. Mizuho raised their price objective on Xcel Energy from $64.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday. KeyCorp raised their price objective on Xcel Energy from $74.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 19th. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Xcel Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $73.00 to $76.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 12th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upgraded Xcel Energy from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $65.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 19th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $71.86.

Shares of XEL opened at $63.80 on Friday. Xcel Energy Inc. has a 52-week low of $57.23 and a 52-week high of $76.44. The company has a market capitalization of $34.37 billion, a PE ratio of 21.85, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.43 and a beta of 0.33. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $65.08 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $67.81. The company has a quick ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.38.

Xcel Energy (NASDAQ:XEL) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The company reported $1.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.18 by ($0.05). Xcel Energy had a return on equity of 10.60% and a net margin of 12.06%. The company had revenue of $3.47 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.41 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.14 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 9.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Xcel Energy Inc. will post 2.97 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, October 20th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 15th were paid a $0.4575 dividend. This represents a $1.83 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.87%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 14th. Xcel Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 65.59%.

In related news, SVP Frank P. Prager sold 3,150 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.60, for a total transaction of $203,490.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Chairman Benjamin G. S. Fowke III sold 54,348 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.73, for a total value of $3,789,686.04. Following the sale, the chairman now directly owns 200,555 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,984,700.15. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.21% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About Xcel Energy

Xcel Energy, Inc operates as a holding company, which engages in the generation, purchase, transmission, distribution and sale of electricity. It operates through the following three segments: Regulated Electric Utility, Regulated Natural Gas Utility and All Others. The Regulated Electric Utility segment generates, transmits and distributes electricity primarily in portions of generates, transmits and distributes electricity in Minnesota, Wisconsin, Michigan, North Dakota, South Dakota, Colorado, Texas and New Mexico.

