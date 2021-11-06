Workiva (NYSE:WK) Reaches New 1-Year High at $172.91

Workiva Inc. (NYSE:WK)’s share price reached a new 52-week high during trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $172.91 and last traded at $167.01, with a volume of 1468 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $146.47.

WK has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Truist Securities lifted their price target on Workiva from $140.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. William Blair reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Workiva in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Workiva from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 10th. Finally, Truist boosted their price objective on Workiva from $140.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $110.63.

Get Workiva alerts:

The company has a quick ratio of 2.15, a current ratio of 2.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.30. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $145.55 and a 200-day moving average price of $123.39. The company has a market cap of $8.07 billion, a P/E ratio of -222.32 and a beta of 1.40.

Workiva (NYSE:WK) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The software maker reported $0.07 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.24) by $0.31. Workiva had a negative net margin of 9.03% and a negative return on equity of 36.88%. The company had revenue of $105.59 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $101.59 million. As a group, research analysts expect that Workiva Inc. will post -0.97 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director Robert H. Herz sold 17,870 shares of Workiva stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $133.13, for a total value of $2,379,033.10. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, VP Jeff D. Trom sold 600,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $127.50, for a total transaction of $76,500,000.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 270,976 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $34,549,440. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 778,172 shares of company stock valued at $101,235,563. 12.25% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new position in Workiva during the second quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Advisors Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in Workiva during the second quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Workiva during the second quarter worth $67,000. FORA Capital LLC increased its holdings in shares of Workiva by 28.6% during the first quarter. FORA Capital LLC now owns 1,088 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $96,000 after buying an additional 242 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Harbor Investment Advisory LLC acquired a new position in shares of Workiva during the third quarter worth $97,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.93% of the company’s stock.

About Workiva (NYSE:WK)

Workiva, Inc engages in the provision of cloud-based compliance and regulatory reporting solutions that are designed to solve business challenges at the intersection of data, process and people. Its platform, Wdesk, offers controlled collaboration, data linking, data integrations, granular permissions, process management and a full audit trail.

Further Reading: Purposes and Functions of the Federal Reserve

Receive News & Ratings for Workiva Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Workiva and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.