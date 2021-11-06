Workday (NASDAQ:WDAY) Sets New 52-Week High at $292.65

Workday, Inc. (NASDAQ:WDAY)’s stock price hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $292.65 and last traded at $291.29, with a volume of 42994 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $288.96.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. BNP Paribas upgraded shares of Workday from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $340.00 price target on the stock in a report on Thursday, September 9th. Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on shares of Workday in a report on Monday, September 20th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $320.00 target price on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price objective on shares of Workday from $300.00 to $330.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 27th. Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on shares of Workday from $259.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, August 27th. Finally, Oppenheimer reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $285.00 target price (up from $265.00) on shares of Workday in a research report on Friday, August 27th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-six have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $306.96.

Get Workday alerts:

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a current ratio of 1.04. The stock has a market capitalization of $71.90 billion, a P/E ratio of -1,610.58, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 75.97 and a beta of 1.33. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $270.93 and its 200 day simple moving average is $248.36.

Workday (NASDAQ:WDAY) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 25th. The software maker reported $1.23 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.78 by $0.45. Workday had a negative net margin of 0.79% and a positive return on equity of 3.49%. The firm had revenue of $1.26 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.24 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.84 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 18.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that Workday, Inc. will post 0.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director David A. Duffield sold 298,688 shares of Workday stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $251.13, for a total transaction of $75,009,517.44. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Robynne Sisco sold 5,941 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $270.09, for a total transaction of $1,604,604.69. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 604,251 shares of company stock worth $158,419,305. 24.06% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd raised its holdings in Workday by 41.3% during the 1st quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 19,378 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $4,814,000 after purchasing an additional 5,660 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP raised its holdings in Workday by 523.6% during the 2nd quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 94,539 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $22,571,000 after purchasing an additional 79,378 shares during the last quarter. PDT Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of Workday by 23.1% in the 2nd quarter. PDT Partners LLC now owns 18,100 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $4,321,000 after acquiring an additional 3,396 shares in the last quarter. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC increased its stake in Workday by 2.0% during the 2nd quarter. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC now owns 205,571 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $49,078,000 after purchasing an additional 4,039 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Workday by 12.7% during the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 15,325 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $3,807,000 after acquiring an additional 1,725 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.53% of the company’s stock.

Workday Company Profile (NASDAQ:WDAY)

Workday, Inc engages in the development of enterprise cloud applications for finance and human resources. It delivers financial management, human capital management and analytics applications designed for companies, educational institutions and government agencies. The company was founded by David A.

Featured Story: Stock Portfolio Tracker

Receive News & Ratings for Workday Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Workday and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.