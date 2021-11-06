Woodcoin (LOG) Trading Down 10.3% Over Last 7 Days

Woodcoin (CURRENCY:LOG) traded down 1.4% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 10:00 AM E.T. on November 6th. In the last week, Woodcoin has traded 10.3% lower against the dollar. Woodcoin has a market capitalization of $698,748.31 and $33,113.00 worth of Woodcoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Woodcoin coin can currently be bought for $0.0870 or 0.00000144 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $60,579.67 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded down 3% against the dollar and now trades at $4,385.69 or 0.07239541 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00000423 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 3.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $193.91 or 0.00320097 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 3.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $582.69 or 0.00961854 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded down 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $51.98 or 0.00085801 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $254.64 or 0.00420344 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $167.95 or 0.00277232 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded up 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $3.31 or 0.00005466 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash ABC (BCHA) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $148.45 or 0.00245050 BTC.

About Woodcoin

Woodcoin is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Skein hashing algorithm. Woodcoin’s total supply is 8,035,193 coins. Woodcoin’s official Twitter account is @Woodcoin_jp and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Woodcoin is https://reddit.com/r/Woodcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Woodcoin distribution is designed to more closely model renewable resources than nonrenewable. The money supply curve is designed for stability and longevity. WoodCoin, or LOG, has a hard cap to the coin supply thrpugh Proof of Work of just over 27 million. “

Buying and Selling Woodcoin

