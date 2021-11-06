WOO Network One Day Volume Reaches $22.51 Million (WOO)

WOO Network (CURRENCY:WOO) traded 5.5% lower against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 13:00 PM E.T. on November 6th. One WOO Network coin can currently be bought for about $1.19 or 0.00001967 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. WOO Network has a total market cap of $656.33 million and approximately $22.51 million worth of WOO Network was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, WOO Network has traded down 5.6% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 5.7% against the dollar and now trades at $31.47 or 0.00051877 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001649 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00003275 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 4.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $158.71 or 0.00261639 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 8.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00000537 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 6.1% against the dollar and now trades at $7.39 or 0.00012177 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $59.12 or 0.00097455 BTC.

Fantom (FTM) traded 5.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.66 or 0.00004384 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

WOO Network Coin Profile

WOO Network (WOO) is a coin. WOO Network’s total supply is 2,991,530,713 coins and its circulating supply is 550,172,331 coins. WOO Network’s official Twitter account is @coingecko and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Wootrade features alpha-based market-making abilities via partnerships with the leading quantitative trading teams globally. This platform has achieved a self-reinforcing and mutually beneficial dynamic between traders, exchanges, market-makers and investors all tied together by the WOO token. “

Buying and Selling WOO Network

