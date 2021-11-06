Wolters Kluwer’s (WTKWY) Equal Weight Rating Reaffirmed at Barclays

Wolters Kluwer (OTCMKTS:WTKWY)‘s stock had its “equal weight” rating reaffirmed by equities research analysts at Barclays in a report released on Thursday, The Fly reports.

Several other equities analysts have also issued reports on WTKWY. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Wolters Kluwer in a report on Tuesday, July 27th. Societe Generale reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Wolters Kluwer in a report on Thursday, August 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Wolters Kluwer in a research note on Thursday. Credit Suisse Group reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Wolters Kluwer in a research note on Thursday. Finally, HSBC downgraded Wolters Kluwer from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Wolters Kluwer has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $119.00.

WTKWY stock opened at $109.29 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $28.69 billion, a PE ratio of 30.53, a P/E/G ratio of 3.93 and a beta of 0.52. The company has a quick ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29. The business has a 50 day moving average of $109.83 and a 200-day moving average of $104.88. Wolters Kluwer has a 12-month low of $77.49 and a 12-month high of $116.34.

Wolters Kluwer NV engages in the provision of information, software solutions, and services for professionals in the health, tax and accounting, finance, risk and compliance, and legal sectors. It operates through the following segments: Health; Tax and Accounting; Governance, Risk and Compliance; and Legal and Regulatory.

