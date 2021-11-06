Wolfe Research Cuts Global Payments (NYSE:GPN) Price Target to $200.00

Global Payments (NYSE:GPN) had its price target reduced by Wolfe Research from $250.00 to $200.00 in a report issued on Wednesday morning, Price Targets.com reports. Wolfe Research currently has an outperform rating on the business services provider’s stock.

A number of other brokerages have also issued reports on GPN. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of Global Payments from $219.00 to $185.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, September 10th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Global Payments from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $179.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Thursday, September 9th. Wedbush reissued an outperform rating on shares of Global Payments in a report on Monday, August 2nd. Susquehanna Bancshares lowered their price target on shares of Global Payments from $250.00 to $240.00 and set a positive rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Bank of America lowered their price target on shares of Global Payments from $226.00 to $186.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Global Payments currently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $202.24.

Get Global Payments alerts:

NYSE:GPN opened at $136.75 on Wednesday. Global Payments has a 12 month low of $128.61 and a 12 month high of $220.81. The firm has a market cap of $39.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 43.14, a P/E/G ratio of 0.93 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a quick ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. The company’s 50 day moving average is $156.89 and its 200-day moving average is $178.73.

Global Payments (NYSE:GPN) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The business services provider reported $2.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.14 by $0.04. Global Payments had a net margin of 11.38% and a return on equity of 8.08%. The business had revenue of $2 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.99 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.71 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that Global Payments will post 7.78 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 16th will be given a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 15th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.73%. Global Payments’s payout ratio is presently 31.55%.

Global Payments announced that its Board of Directors has approved a share repurchase plan on Monday, August 2nd that authorizes the company to repurchase $1.50 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the business services provider to purchase up to 3% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are often an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

In other news, Director William I. Jacobs sold 500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $156.44, for a total transaction of $78,220.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Connie D. Mcdaniel purchased 1,150 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 10th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $173.48 per share, with a total value of $199,502.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 13,970 shares in the company, valued at $2,423,515.60. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in GPN. Nordea Investment Management AB lifted its holdings in Global Payments by 1,412.9% during the 3rd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 4,321,589 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $692,794,000 after purchasing an additional 4,035,932 shares during the last quarter. Boston Partners bought a new position in shares of Global Payments in the third quarter worth $440,786,000. Lone Pine Capital LLC increased its position in shares of Global Payments by 30.6% in the second quarter. Lone Pine Capital LLC now owns 5,542,294 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,039,402,000 after purchasing an additional 1,296,998 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc. increased its position in shares of Global Payments by 9,101.4% in the second quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 825,639 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $154,841,000 after purchasing an additional 816,666 shares during the period. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in shares of Global Payments by 20.1% in the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 4,268,255 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $800,472,000 after purchasing an additional 715,042 shares during the period. 86.74% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Global Payments

Global Payments, Inc engages in the provision of payment technology and software solutions. It operates through the following segments: Merchant Solutions, Issuer Solutions and Business & Consumer Solutions. The Merchant Solutions segment provides payments technology and software solutions to customers globally.

Read More: Example of operating income, EBIT and EBITDA

Receive News & Ratings for Global Payments Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Global Payments and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.