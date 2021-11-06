WNS (NYSE:WNS) Releases FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

WNS (NYSE:WNS) updated its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $3.180-$3.340 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $3.220. The company issued revenue guidance of $984 M-$1.02 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $994.41 million.
A number of research firms have commented on WNS. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on shares of WNS from $85.00 to $97.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of WNS from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $99.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday. William Blair reiterated an outperform rating on shares of WNS in a report on Thursday, October 28th. Cowen boosted their target price on shares of WNS from $82.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Friday, July 16th. Finally, Barrington Research boosted their target price on shares of WNS from $95.00 to $104.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Monday, November 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, WNS has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $92.78.
WNS stock opened at $87.88 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $83.45 and its 200-day simple moving average is $79.74. The company has a market cap of $4.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.38, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.68 and a beta of 1.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 2.40 and a quick ratio of 2.40. WNS has a fifty-two week low of $63.20 and a fifty-two week high of $91.03.
WNS Company Profile
WNS (Holdings) Ltd. engages in the provision of business process management solutions. Its services include industry-specific offerings, customer interaction, finance and accounting, human resources, procurement, and research and analytics. It operates through the WNS Global BPM and WNS Auto Claims BPM segments.
See Also: Quantitative Easing
Receive News & Ratings for WNS Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for WNS and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.