WNS (NYSE:WNS) Releases FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

WNS (NYSE:WNS) updated its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $3.180-$3.340 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $3.220. The company issued revenue guidance of $984 M-$1.02 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $994.41 million.

A number of research firms have commented on WNS. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on shares of WNS from $85.00 to $97.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of WNS from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $99.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday. William Blair reiterated an outperform rating on shares of WNS in a report on Thursday, October 28th. Cowen boosted their target price on shares of WNS from $82.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Friday, July 16th. Finally, Barrington Research boosted their target price on shares of WNS from $95.00 to $104.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Monday, November 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, WNS has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $92.78.

WNS stock opened at $87.88 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $83.45 and its 200-day simple moving average is $79.74. The company has a market cap of $4.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.38, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.68 and a beta of 1.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 2.40 and a quick ratio of 2.40. WNS has a fifty-two week low of $63.20 and a fifty-two week high of $91.03.

WNS (NYSE:WNS) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The business services provider reported $0.86 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.76 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $254.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $243.53 million. WNS had a net margin of 11.63% and a return on equity of 18.79%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 18.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.61 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that WNS will post 2.56 EPS for the current fiscal year.

WNS (Holdings) Ltd. engages in the provision of business process management solutions. Its services include industry-specific offerings, customer interaction, finance and accounting, human resources, procurement, and research and analytics. It operates through the WNS Global BPM and WNS Auto Claims BPM segments.

