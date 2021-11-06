Wingstop (NASDAQ:WING) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research to Hold

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Wingstop (NASDAQ:WING) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note issued to investors on Friday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Wingstop Inc. franchises and operates restaurants. The Company’s operating segment consists of Franchise segment and Company segment. It offers cooked-to-order, hand-sauced and tossed chicken wings. Wingstop Inc. is headquartered in Dallas, Texas. “

WING has been the subject of a number of other reports. Loop Capital started coverage on Wingstop in a research note on Tuesday, October 5th. They issued a hold rating and a $165.00 price target for the company. Wedbush increased their price objective on Wingstop from $180.00 to $205.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Monday, September 13th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on Wingstop from $168.00 to $158.00 and set a sector perform rating for the company in a report on Thursday. Truist Securities decreased their price target on Wingstop from $194.00 to $185.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Thursday. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft began coverage on Wingstop in a report on Tuesday, September 28th. They set a hold rating and a $178.00 price target for the company. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $180.06.

WING opened at $166.72 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $172.14 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $160.53. Wingstop has a 12-month low of $112.49 and a 12-month high of $187.35. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 175.49, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 8.94 and a beta of 1.27.

Wingstop (NASDAQ:WING) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The restaurant operator reported $0.29 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.35 by ($0.06). Wingstop had a negative return on equity of 13.51% and a net margin of 10.35%. The business had revenue of $65.78 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $74.86 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.34 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Wingstop will post 1.57 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 19th will be paid a dividend of $0.17 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 18th. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.41%. Wingstop’s payout ratio is currently 62.39%.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Fifth Third Bancorp grew its position in shares of Wingstop by 11.5% during the 3rd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 739 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $121,000 after purchasing an additional 76 shares in the last quarter. Paragon Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Wingstop by 0.8% during the 3rd quarter. Paragon Advisors LLC now owns 10,561 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $1,731,000 after purchasing an additional 89 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its position in shares of Wingstop by 1.6% during the 3rd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 6,234 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $1,026,000 after purchasing an additional 97 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Wingstop by 11.1% during the 2nd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,434 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $227,000 after purchasing an additional 143 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Mercantile Trust Co. grew its position in shares of Wingstop by 9.9% during the 2nd quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. now owns 1,703 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $268,000 after purchasing an additional 153 shares in the last quarter.

Wingstop Company Profile

Wingstop, Inc is a franchisor and operator of restaurants, which engages in the provision of cooked-to-order, hand-sauced, and tossed chicken wings. It operates through Franchise and Company segments. The Franchise segment consists of domestic and international franchise restaurants. The Company segment comprises company-owned restaurants.

