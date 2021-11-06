Wing Price Down 4.4% This Week (WING)

Wing (CURRENCY:WING) traded 5.8% lower against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on November 6th. In the last week, Wing has traded down 4.4% against the US dollar. One Wing coin can now be purchased for about $21.43 or 0.00048417 BTC on exchanges. Wing has a total market capitalization of $40.01 million and approximately $4.27 million worth of Wing was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001629 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.15 or 0.00001871 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $51.96 or 0.00084536 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded down 8.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $49.49 or 0.00080518 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $61.77 or 0.00100496 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4,482.60 or 0.07292686 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $61,535.89 or 1.00112009 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Flow (FLOW) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $13.82 or 0.00022476 BTC.

Wing’s launch date was September 8th, 2020. Wing’s total supply is 2,992,293 coins and its circulating supply is 1,867,293 coins. The official message board for Wing is medium.com/wingfinance . Wing’s official Twitter account is @Wing_Finance

According to CryptoCompare, “Wing has designed and is building a DeFi platform dedicated to the digital asset lending market, supporting cross-chain collaborative interaction between various DeFi products. Wing's decentralized governance model and risk control mechanism intend to promote a mutually beneficial relationship between borrowers, creditors, and guarantors. In addition, Wing innovatively showcases a credit evaluation module as a strong example of credit-based DeFi. “

