Willis Towers Watson Public Limited (NASDAQ:WLTW) Shares Acquired by Brookfield Asset Management Inc.

Brookfield Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Willis Towers Watson Public Limited (NASDAQ:WLTW) by 87.8% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 50,054 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 23,401 shares during the quarter. Brookfield Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Willis Towers Watson Public were worth $11,513,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. SkyView Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Willis Towers Watson Public by 382.8% during the 1st quarter. SkyView Investment Advisors LLC now owns 140 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 111 shares during the period. Berman Capital Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Willis Towers Watson Public by 26.2% during the 2nd quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 318 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $73,000 after purchasing an additional 66 shares during the period. Ameritas Investment Company LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Willis Towers Watson Public during the 1st quarter worth approximately $80,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Willis Towers Watson Public by 30.2% during the 2nd quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 418 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $96,000 after purchasing an additional 97 shares during the period. Finally, Red Door Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Willis Towers Watson Public in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $98,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.30% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently commented on the company. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on Willis Towers Watson Public from $266.00 to $280.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Truist raised their target price on Willis Towers Watson Public from $290.00 to $310.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Truist Securities raised their target price on Willis Towers Watson Public from $290.00 to $310.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 29th. MKM Partners raised their target price on Willis Towers Watson Public from $250.00 to $285.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, September 10th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a “hold” rating and issued a $206.07 target price (down from $265.00) on shares of Willis Towers Watson Public in a research report on Tuesday, July 27th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Willis Towers Watson Public has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $254.59.

Shares of NASDAQ WLTW opened at $231.31 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $28.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.08 and a beta of 0.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 1.71 and a current ratio of 1.71. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $236.28 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $236.61. Willis Towers Watson Public Limited has a 1 year low of $185.67 and a 1 year high of $271.87.

Willis Towers Watson Public (NASDAQ:WLTW) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 28th. The financial services provider reported $1.73 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.56 by $0.17. The business had revenue of $1.97 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.08 billion. Willis Towers Watson Public had a return on equity of 15.12% and a net margin of 23.88%. The company’s revenue was up 4.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.33 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Willis Towers Watson Public Limited will post 13.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Adam Garrard sold 6,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $236.36, for a total transaction of $1,418,160.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Company insiders own 0.85% of the company’s stock.

Willis Towers Watson Public Company Profile

Willis Towers Watson Plc engages in the provision of advisory, broking, and solutions services. It operates through the following segments: Human Capital and Benefits (HCB); Corporate Risk and Broking (CRB); Investment, Risk and Reinsurance (IRR); and Benefits Delivery and Administration (BDA). The HCB segment provides advice, broking, solutions, and software for employee benefit plans, the human resources organizations, and the management teams.

