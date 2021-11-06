William Blair Equities Analysts Boost Earnings Estimates for Ameresco, Inc. (NYSE:AMRC)

Ameresco, Inc. (NYSE:AMRC) – Investment analysts at William Blair raised their FY2021 EPS estimates for Ameresco in a research note issued on Tuesday, November 2nd. William Blair analyst T. Mulrooney now forecasts that the utilities provider will earn $1.44 per share for the year, up from their previous forecast of $1.27. William Blair also issued estimates for Ameresco’s Q4 2021 earnings at $0.43 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $0.36 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $1.42 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $1.55 EPS.

Ameresco (NYSE:AMRC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, October 31st. The utilities provider reported $0.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.34 by $0.07. Ameresco had a net margin of 5.90% and a return on equity of 12.79%. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.38 earnings per share.

AMRC has been the subject of several other reports. Bank of America cut shares of Ameresco from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $65.00 to $70.00 in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. Canaccord Genuity upped their price objective on shares of Ameresco from $73.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on shares of Ameresco from $70.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Ameresco from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $65.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 5th. Finally, Craig Hallum upped their price objective on shares of Ameresco from $80.00 to $98.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Ameresco currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $79.30.

Shares of NYSE:AMRC opened at $97.50 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $68.27 and a 200-day moving average of $61.79. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.01 billion, a PE ratio of 76.17, a PEG ratio of 3.51 and a beta of 0.65. The company has a current ratio of 1.40, a quick ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. Ameresco has a 12 month low of $37.70 and a 12 month high of $98.00.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Covenant Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Ameresco by 0.3% in the third quarter. Covenant Asset Management LLC now owns 59,537 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $3,479,000 after buying an additional 163 shares in the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG lifted its stake in shares of Ameresco by 0.3% in the third quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 58,066 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $3,394,000 after buying an additional 193 shares in the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC lifted its stake in shares of Ameresco by 20.0% in the second quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 1,491 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $94,000 after buying an additional 248 shares in the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund lifted its stake in shares of Ameresco by 0.7% in the third quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 45,704 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,670,000 after buying an additional 318 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Ameresco by 16.2% in the second quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 2,423 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $152,000 after buying an additional 338 shares in the last quarter. 49.18% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, CEO George P. Sakellaris sold 41,503 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.64, for a total transaction of $3,014,777.92. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,095,076 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $79,546,320.64. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Thomas S. Murley sold 14,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $93.23, for a total transaction of $1,305,220.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 276,837 shares of company stock worth $20,896,696. Insiders own 55.86% of the company’s stock.

Ameresco, Inc engages in the provision of energy services, including energy efficiency, infrastructure upgrades, asset sustainability, and renewable energy solutions for businesses and organizations throughout North America and Europe. It operates through the following segments: U.S. Regions, U.S. Federal, Canada, Non-Solar Distributed Generation (DG), and All Other.

