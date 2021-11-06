Willdan Group (NASDAQ:WLDN) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results

Willdan Group (NASDAQ:WLDN) issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The construction company reported $0.53 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.10 by $0.43, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Willdan Group had a negative net margin of 2.67% and a positive return on equity of 3.02%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.41 EPS.

Shares of Willdan Group stock traded up $0.38 on Friday, hitting $37.31. 88,384 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 70,075. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $35.04 and a 200 day simple moving average of $37.13. Willdan Group has a 52 week low of $31.00 and a 52 week high of $54.99. The stock has a market capitalization of $475.78 million, a P/E ratio of -46.64 and a beta of 1.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a current ratio of 1.38.

Get Willdan Group alerts:

In related news, insider Adam C. Procell sold 1,844 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.00, for a total value of $70,072.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, President Michael A. Bieber sold 22,236 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.88, for a total transaction of $842,299.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 12.30% of the company’s stock.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Willdan Group stock. Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of Willdan Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:WLDN) by 27.8% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 45,883 shares of the construction company’s stock after acquiring an additional 9,974 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned approximately 0.36% of Willdan Group worth $1,727,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. 79.72% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on WLDN shares. Roth Capital lowered their price target on shares of Willdan Group from $58.00 to $45.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 6th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Willdan Group from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, October 8th.

About Willdan Group

Willdan Group, Inc engages in the provision of technical and consulting services. It operates through the following segments: Energy and Engineering and Consulting. The Energy segment offers energy and sustainability consulting services to utilities, public agencies and private industry. The Engineering and Consulting segment operates through Willdan Engineering, Willdan Infrastructure, Public Agency Resources, Willdan Financial Services and Willdan Homeland Solutions.

Recommended Story: Gap Down Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for Willdan Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Willdan Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.