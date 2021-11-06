WideOpenWest (WOW) Set to Announce Earnings on Monday

WideOpenWest (NYSE:WOW) is scheduled to be announcing its earnings results before the market opens on Monday, November 8th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.12 per share for the quarter. Investors that wish to listen to the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

WideOpenWest (NYSE:WOW) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported ($0.27) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.10 by ($0.37). The business had revenue of $287.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $281.78 million. WideOpenWest had a net margin of 2.95% and a negative return on equity of 14.27%. On average, analysts expect WideOpenWest to post $1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $0 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of WideOpenWest stock opened at $19.99 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $19.98 and its two-hundred day moving average is $19.05. The company has a market capitalization of $1.74 billion, a PE ratio of 48.76 and a beta of 1.99. WideOpenWest has a 52 week low of $5.75 and a 52 week high of $23.92.

WOW has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Benchmark increased their price target on WideOpenWest from $25.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on WideOpenWest from $15.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 9th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised WideOpenWest from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $22.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Friday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, WideOpenWest has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $25.00.

In related news, CEO Teresa L. Elder sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.41, for a total transaction of $306,150.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, General Counsel Donald Craig Martin sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.45, for a total value of $409,000.00. Following the sale, the general counsel now directly owns 532,459 shares in the company, valued at $10,888,786.55. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 72,000 shares of company stock worth $1,456,900 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 4.00% of the company’s stock.

WideOpenWest Company Profile

WideOpenWest, Inc engages in the provision of internet, cable television, and voice over IP-based services to residential and business customers. Its products include high-speed data, video, and telephony. The company was founded in 2001 and is headquartered in Englewood, CO.

