Whirlpool (NYSE:WHR) Updates FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

Whirlpool (NYSE:WHR) updated its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $26.250-$26.250 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $26.350. The company issued revenue guidance of $21.99 billion-$21.99 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $22.48 billion.

A number of analysts have commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Whirlpool from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $225.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 20th. The Goldman Sachs Group reiterated a buy rating and issued a $220.17 price target on shares of Whirlpool in a research note on Tuesday, July 27th. Bank of America cut their price target on shares of Whirlpool from $250.00 to $240.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 25th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada cut shares of Whirlpool from a sector perform rating to an underperform rating and cut their price target for the company from $208.00 to $190.00 in a research note on Monday, October 25th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $227.23.

Shares of WHR traded down $0.04 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $218.14. The company had a trading volume of 510,324 shares, compared to its average volume of 659,059. The firm has a market cap of $13.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.98, a PEG ratio of 1.01 and a beta of 1.77. The business has a fifty day moving average of $211.21 and a 200-day moving average of $222.14. Whirlpool has a 12 month low of $171.33 and a 12 month high of $257.68. The company has a quick ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97.

Whirlpool (NYSE:WHR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 20th. The company reported $6.68 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $6.15 by $0.53. Whirlpool had a net margin of 9.02% and a return on equity of 34.36%. During the same period last year, the firm earned $6.91 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that Whirlpool will post 26.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Investors of record on Friday, November 19th will be given a dividend of $1.40 per share. This represents a $5.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.57%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 18th. Whirlpool’s dividend payout ratio is 30.19%.

In related news, Director Gary T. Dicamillo sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $211.67, for a total transaction of $211,670.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. 1.35% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Whirlpool stock. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in shares of Whirlpool Co. (NYSE:WHR) by 15.4% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 416,174 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 55,658 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned about 0.66% of Whirlpool worth $90,736,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC. 92.51% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Whirlpool

Whirlpool Corp. engages in manufacturing and marketing of home appliances. Its products include home laundry appliances, refrigerators and freezers, cooking appliances, home dishwashers, and room air-conditioning equipment, mixers, and portable household appliances. The company’s brands include Whirlpool, KitchenAid, Maytag, Consul, Brastemp, Amana, Bauknecht, JennAir, and Indesit.

