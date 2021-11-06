Wheaton Precious Metals Corp. (WPM) To Go Ex-Dividend on November 19th

Wheaton Precious Metals Corp. (NYSE:WPM) declared a quarterly dividend on Thursday, November 4th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Monday, November 22nd will be paid a dividend of 0.15 per share on Monday, December 6th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.46%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 19th.

Wheaton Precious Metals has raised its dividend payment by 27.3% over the last three years and has raised its dividend annually for the last 2 consecutive years. Wheaton Precious Metals has a payout ratio of 43.2% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities research analysts expect Wheaton Precious Metals to earn $1.57 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.60 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 38.2%.

Get Wheaton Precious Metals alerts:

Shares of WPM stock opened at $41.01 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $41.18 and a 200-day moving average of $43.57. The stock has a market cap of $18.48 billion, a PE ratio of 29.09, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.74 and a beta of 0.40. Wheaton Precious Metals has a one year low of $34.85 and a one year high of $50.62.

Wheaton Precious Metals (NYSE:WPM) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported $0.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.33 by ($0.03). Wheaton Precious Metals had a return on equity of 10.84% and a net margin of 50.90%. The company had revenue of $268.96 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $305.30 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.34 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 12.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that Wheaton Precious Metals will post 1.38 EPS for the current year.

WPM has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Raymond James lowered their target price on Wheaton Precious Metals from $60.00 to $55.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 13th. BMO Capital Markets lowered their target price on Wheaton Precious Metals from $53.00 to $52.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 7th. Credit Suisse Group reduced their target price on Wheaton Precious Metals from C$58.00 to C$54.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 12th. Finally, KeyCorp began coverage on Wheaton Precious Metals in a research note on Friday, September 24th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $47.00 price objective on the stock. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Wheaton Precious Metals presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $55.64.

About Wheaton Precious Metals

Wheaton Precious Metals Corp. is a mining company, which engages in the sale of precious metals and cobalt production. It operates through the following segments: Gold, Silver, Palladium, Cobalt, and Other. It focuses on the following precious metals streams: Salobo, Penasquito, Antamina, Constancia, Stillwater, San Dimas, Sudhury, Zinkgruvan, Yauliyacu, Neves-Corvo, Pascua-Lama, Rosemont, Voisey’s Bay, and others.

Read More: Stock Symbol

Receive News & Ratings for Wheaton Precious Metals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Wheaton Precious Metals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.