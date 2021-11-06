WEX (NYSE:WEX) Updates FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

WEX (NYSE:WEX) updated its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $8.810-$9.010 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $8.630. The company issued revenue guidance of $1.82 billion-$1.84 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $1.83 billion.WEX also updated its Q4 2021 guidance to $2.250-$2.450 EPS.

A number of research firms recently commented on WEX. Cowen lowered their price target on WEX from $260.00 to $240.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Bank of America raised WEX from a neutral rating to a buy rating and set a $233.00 price target for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on WEX from $223.00 to $198.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, August 17th. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on WEX from $200.00 to $195.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Finally, Truist Securities decreased their target price on WEX from $220.00 to $180.00 and set a hold rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, WEX currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $215.57.

Get WEX alerts:

Shares of WEX stock traded up $3.93 on Friday, hitting $155.95. 648,034 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 353,789. WEX has a one year low of $136.04 and a one year high of $234.64. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $175.68 and its two-hundred day moving average is $188.48. The company has a current ratio of 1.23, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.52. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.99 billion, a PE ratio of -30.88, a P/E/G ratio of 0.70 and a beta of 1.81.

WEX (NYSE:WEX) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The business services provider reported $2.45 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.28 by $0.17. WEX had a positive return on equity of 15.97% and a negative net margin of 12.69%. The business had revenue of $482.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $478.34 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.19 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 26.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts expect that WEX will post 7.51 earnings per share for the current year.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in WEX stock. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in WEX Inc. (NYSE:WEX) by 78.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 294,916 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 129,958 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned approximately 0.66% of WEX worth $57,185,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

WEX Company Profile

WEX Inc provides financial technology services in North America, the Asia Pacific, and Europe. It operates through three segments: Fleet Solutions, Travel and Corporate Solutions, and Health and Employee Benefit Solutions. The Fleet Solutions segment offers fleet vehicle payment processing services. Its services include customer, account activation, and account retention services; authorization and billing inquiries, and account maintenance services; premium fleet services; credit and collections services; merchant services; analytics solutions with access to web-based data analytics platform that offers insights to fleet managers; and ancillary services and tools to fleets to manage expenses and capital requirements.

See Also: Penny Stocks, Risk and Reward Factors



Receive News & Ratings for WEX Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for WEX and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.