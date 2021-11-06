WEX (NYSE:WEX) Price Target Cut to $205.00 by Analysts at Mizuho

WEX (NYSE:WEX) had its target price reduced by Mizuho from $235.00 to $205.00 in a report released on Tuesday, The Fly reports. Mizuho currently has a buy rating on the business services provider’s stock.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Truist lowered their price target on WEX from $220.00 to $180.00 and set a hold rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 29th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Cowen lowered their target price on WEX from $260.00 to $240.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 30th. Credit Suisse Group lowered their target price on WEX from $210.00 to $195.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 29th. Bank of America upgraded WEX from a neutral rating to a buy rating and set a $233.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 13th. Finally, Barclays lowered their target price on WEX from $250.00 to $210.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a report on Monday, November 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, WEX presently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $215.57.

NYSE:WEX opened at $155.95 on Tuesday. WEX has a 52 week low of $136.04 and a 52 week high of $234.64. The company has a quick ratio of 1.16, a current ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.52. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $175.68 and its two-hundred day moving average is $188.48. The company has a market capitalization of $6.99 billion, a P/E ratio of -30.88, a P/E/G ratio of 0.70 and a beta of 1.81.

WEX (NYSE:WEX) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The business services provider reported $2.45 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.28 by $0.17. The business had revenue of $482.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $478.34 million. WEX had a positive return on equity of 15.97% and a negative net margin of 12.69%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 26.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.19 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that WEX will post 7.51 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Chilton Investment Co. LLC bought a new stake in WEX in the third quarter valued at about $509,000. Pendal Group Ltd lifted its position in shares of WEX by 1.1% during the third quarter. Pendal Group Ltd now owns 7,090 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,249,000 after purchasing an additional 78 shares in the last quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina lifted its position in shares of WEX by 3.5% during the third quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 16,088 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,834,000 after purchasing an additional 549 shares in the last quarter. Martin & Co. Inc. TN lifted its position in shares of WEX by 2.2% during the third quarter. Martin & Co. Inc. TN now owns 16,186 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,851,000 after purchasing an additional 350 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James & Associates lifted its position in shares of WEX by 15.3% during the third quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 2,780 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $490,000 after purchasing an additional 368 shares in the last quarter.

WEX Company Profile

WEX Inc provides financial technology services in North America, the Asia Pacific, and Europe. It operates through three segments: Fleet Solutions, Travel and Corporate Solutions, and Health and Employee Benefit Solutions. The Fleet Solutions segment offers fleet vehicle payment processing services. Its services include customer, account activation, and account retention services; authorization and billing inquiries, and account maintenance services; premium fleet services; credit and collections services; merchant services; analytics solutions with access to web-based data analytics platform that offers insights to fleet managers; and ancillary services and tools to fleets to manage expenses and capital requirements.

