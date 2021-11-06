Wetouch Technology (OTCMKTS:WETH) Trading Down 7.6%

Wetouch Technology Inc. (OTCMKTS:WETH)’s stock price dropped 7.6% on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $1.10 and last traded at $1.10. Approximately 1,216 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 56% from the average daily volume of 2,773 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.19.

The company’s fifty day moving average is $2.09.

Wetouch Technology Company Profile (OTCMKTS:WETH)

Wetouch Technology Inc engages in the research, development, manufacture, sale, and servicing of medium to large sized projected capacitive touchscreens in the Peoples Republic of China, Taiwan, South Korea, and internationally. Its product portfolio comprises medium to large sized projected capacitive touchscreens, which range from 7.0 inch to 42-inch screens.

