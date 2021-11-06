Westshore Wealth LLC Invests $226,000 in Johnson Controls International plc (NYSE:JCI)

Westshore Wealth LLC purchased a new position in Johnson Controls International plc (NYSE:JCI) in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 3,290 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $226,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC raised its holdings in shares of Johnson Controls International by 23.1% in the second quarter. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC now owns 1,873 shares of the company’s stock worth $129,000 after acquiring an additional 351 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its position in shares of Johnson Controls International by 25.0% in the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 3,971,172 shares of the company’s stock valued at $272,542,000 after purchasing an additional 794,776 shares during the period. Walleye Capital LLC grew its position in shares of Johnson Controls International by 17.7% in the second quarter. Walleye Capital LLC now owns 37,082 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,545,000 after purchasing an additional 5,567 shares during the period. Weiss Multi Strategy Advisers LLC purchased a new stake in Johnson Controls International during the second quarter valued at about $5,983,000. Finally, Zacks Investment Management grew its position in Johnson Controls International by 4.4% during the second quarter. Zacks Investment Management now owns 41,330 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,837,000 after acquiring an additional 1,730 shares during the period. 88.74% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of research firms have issued reports on JCI. Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on Johnson Controls International in a research report on Thursday, October 7th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $82.00 price target for the company. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on Johnson Controls International from $75.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. Citigroup boosted their price target on Johnson Controls International from $72.00 to $73.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Johnson Controls International from $85.00 to $87.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 9th. Finally, Oppenheimer upped their target price on Johnson Controls International from $78.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, September 10th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $73.31.

NYSE:JCI opened at $74.63 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a current ratio of 1.11. Johnson Controls International plc has a one year low of $43.25 and a one year high of $76.83. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $72.66 and its 200 day simple moving average is $69.63. The stock has a market cap of $53.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.85, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.81 and a beta of 1.10.

Johnson Controls International (NYSE:JCI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 5th. The company reported $0.88 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.87 by $0.01. Johnson Controls International had a return on equity of 9.79% and a net margin of 7.79%. The business had revenue of $6.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.42 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.76 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 7.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that Johnson Controls International plc will post 2.65 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 27th were paid a dividend of $0.27 per share. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.45%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, September 24th. Johnson Controls International’s payout ratio is currently 43.20%.

About Johnson Controls International

Johnson Controls International Plc engages in the provision of buildings products, energy solutions, integrated infrastructure and next generation transportation systems. Its technology and service capabilities include fire, security, HVAC, power solutions and energy storage to serve various end markets including large institutions, commercial buildings, retail, industrial, small business and residential.

