WeOwn (CHX) Hits Market Capitalization of $1.43 Million

WeOwn (CURRENCY:CHX) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on November 6th. WeOwn has a total market cap of $1.43 million and approximately $99,160.00 worth of WeOwn was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, WeOwn has traded up 38.2% against the dollar. One WeOwn coin can now be bought for about $0.0144 or 0.00000023 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get WeOwn alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 3.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $31.81 or 0.00051833 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00003275 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001630 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.89 or 0.00003077 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded up 7.1% against the dollar and now trades at $162.36 or 0.00264532 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 11.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.34 or 0.00000549 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $7.43 or 0.00012110 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $60.56 or 0.00098665 BTC.

Fantom (FTM) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $2.73 or 0.00004449 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

WeOwn Profile

WeOwn (CRYPTO:CHX) is a coin. It launched on March 25th, 2018. WeOwn’s total supply is 168,956,522 coins and its circulating supply is 99,719,012 coins. WeOwn’s official website is weown.com . WeOwn’s official Twitter account is @OwnMarket . WeOwn’s official message board is medium.com/ownmarket

According to CryptoCompare, “Own is a marketplace for equities. It provides users with the tools to purchase shares on every supported business each individual intends to invest. At Own, it is possible to perform cryptocurrencies transactions as well as to store, monitor and manage them on the digital wallet service available on the Own main website. The Own (CHX) token is an Ethereum-based (ERC20) cryptocurrency. It will be required a locked up reserve of CHX by the business owners for the life of the equity they issue as well as to exchange value when using the platform. Chainium has rebranded to Own. Announcement here. “

WeOwn Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as WeOwn directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire WeOwn should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase WeOwn using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for WeOwn Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for WeOwn and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.