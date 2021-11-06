Wells Fargo & Company Trims Leidos (NYSE:LDOS) Target Price to $113.00

Leidos (NYSE:LDOS) had its price objective lowered by Wells Fargo & Company from $116.00 to $113.00 in a research note released on Wednesday, Analyst Price Targets reports. The firm currently has an overweight rating on the aerospace company’s stock.

A number of other brokerages have also commented on LDOS. Cowen reaffirmed a buy rating and issued a $119.00 price objective on shares of Leidos in a report on Friday, October 8th. Robert W. Baird reduced their target price on Leidos from $120.00 to $110.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. Argus lowered Leidos from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Friday, August 20th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Leidos from a hold rating to a sell rating and set a $104.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, September 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Leidos presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $114.67.

Shares of NYSE LDOS opened at $94.69 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 1.07 and a quick ratio of 0.97. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $97.43 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $100.58. Leidos has a one year low of $87.97 and a one year high of $113.75. The firm has a market cap of $13.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.19, a P/E/G ratio of 1.38 and a beta of 0.86.

Leidos (NYSE:LDOS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 2nd. The aerospace company reported $1.80 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.60 by $0.20. Leidos had a return on equity of 23.71% and a net margin of 5.75%. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.47 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Leidos will post 6.64 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 15th will be paid a $0.36 dividend. This represents a $1.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.52%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 14th. Leidos’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 26.67%.

In other Leidos news, insider James Robert Moos sold 7,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $98.67, for a total value of $740,025.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Gary Stephen May sold 500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $96.55, for a total value of $48,275.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 8,672 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $837,281.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 1.57% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Leidos during the third quarter worth about $37,000. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. bought a new position in shares of Leidos during the first quarter worth about $39,000. Twin Tree Management LP bought a new position in shares of Leidos during the second quarter worth about $52,000. Fifth Third Bancorp raised its position in shares of Leidos by 73.4% during the third quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 704 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $68,000 after acquiring an additional 298 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators bought a new position in shares of Leidos during the second quarter worth about $89,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.37% of the company’s stock.

Leidos Company Profile

Leidos Holdings, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of scientific, engineering and information technology services and solutions in the areas of defense, intelligence, civil and health markets. It operates through the following three segments: Defense Solutions, Civil, and Health.

