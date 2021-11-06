Wells Fargo & Company Raises Arista Networks (NYSE:ANET) Price Target to $490.00

Arista Networks (NYSE:ANET) had its target price raised by Wells Fargo & Company from $375.00 to $490.00 in a research report released on Tuesday, PriceTargets.com reports. They currently have an equal weight rating on the technology company’s stock.

Other analysts have also issued reports about the stock. KeyCorp boosted their price target on shares of Arista Networks from $424.00 to $430.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 3rd. JMP Securities boosted their price target on shares of Arista Networks from $340.00 to $415.00 and gave the stock a market outperform rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 27th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on shares of Arista Networks from $362.00 to $410.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 3rd. Argus upped their target price on shares of Arista Networks from $360.00 to $440.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. Finally, Evercore ISI restated a buy rating on shares of Arista Networks in a report on Sunday, October 10th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $441.15.

Shares of ANET opened at $530.54 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $40.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 53.81, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.57 and a beta of 1.22. Arista Networks has a 12-month low of $254.59 and a 12-month high of $533.99. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $381.50 and its 200 day moving average price is $363.37.

Arista Networks’s stock is going to split on the morning of Thursday, November 18th. The 4-1 split was announced on Tuesday, November 2nd. The newly minted shares will be payable to shareholders after the market closes on Wednesday, November 17th.

Arista Networks (NYSE:ANET) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 1st. The technology company reported $2.96 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.73 by $0.23. The firm had revenue of $748.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $738.13 million. Arista Networks had a net margin of 28.30% and a return on equity of 20.36%. Arista Networks’s revenue was up 23.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $2.15 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Arista Networks will post 9.04 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CEO Jayshree Ullal sold 23,000 shares of Arista Networks stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $491.03, for a total value of $11,293,690.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, SVP Kenneth Duda sold 10,000 shares of Arista Networks stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $371.91, for a total transaction of $3,719,100.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 361,823 shares of company stock worth $140,130,047. 22.01% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Lindbrook Capital LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Arista Networks by 4.3% in the third quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 601 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $207,000 after acquiring an additional 25 shares in the last quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV boosted its holdings in shares of Arista Networks by 56.0% in the second quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 78 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 28 shares in the last quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc boosted its holdings in shares of Arista Networks by 2.2% in the second quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 1,376 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $499,000 after acquiring an additional 29 shares in the last quarter. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Arista Networks by 40.3% in the second quarter. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC now owns 108 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 31 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Colony Capital Inc. boosted its holdings in Arista Networks by 0.8% during the first quarter. Colony Capital Inc. now owns 4,249 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,283,000 after buying an additional 33 shares in the last quarter. 61.62% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Arista Networks Company Profile

Arista Networks, Inc engages in the development, marketing, and sale of cloud networking solutions. Its cloud networking solutions consist of Extensible Operating System(EOS) a set of network applications and Ethernet switching, and routing platforms. The company was founded by Andreas Bechtolsheim, David Cheriton, and Kenneth Duda in October 2004 and is headquartered in Santa Clara, CA.

