WELL (WELL) Price Up 18.6% Over Last 7 Days

WELL (CURRENCY:WELL) traded 2.9% higher against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 8:00 AM ET on November 6th. One WELL coin can currently be purchased for $0.19 or 0.00000323 BTC on popular exchanges. WELL has a market capitalization of $26.72 million and approximately $34,897.00 worth of WELL was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, WELL has traded up 18.6% against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

WELL Coin Profile

WELL (WELL) is a coin. WELL’s total supply is 1,496,163,846 coins and its circulating supply is 137,080,000 coins. The Reddit community for WELL is /r/JoinWell and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . WELL’s official Twitter account is @jointeamwell and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for WELL is www.joinwell.io

According to CryptoCompare, “WELL is the 1st healthcare protocol and is globalizing healthcare and eliminating country borders to directly connect doctors, therapists, psychologists and other healthcare specialists to patients worldwide through the WELL platform. WELL tokens are based on the Ethereum network. It's used for transactions in the network, used to solve the world’s biggest healthcare issues surrounding cross-border payments, data accessibility and payment risk. “

