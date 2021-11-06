Wedbush Reiterates Outperform Rating for Navient (NASDAQ:NAVI)

Wedbush reissued their outperform rating on shares of Navient (NASDAQ:NAVI) in a research note released on Tuesday morning, Zacks.com reports. Wedbush also issued estimates for Navient’s Q4 2021 earnings at $0.79 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $4.40 EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at $0.80 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $0.74 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $0.73 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $0.74 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $3.00 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $3.05 EPS.

Several other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on the company. Stephens increased their target price on Navient from $18.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of Navient from $20.00 to $23.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Friday, July 9th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut shares of Navient from an outperform rating to a market perform rating and lifted their target price for the company from $19.00 to $20.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 6th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Navient from a sell rating to a hold rating and set a $21.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 1st. Finally, Citigroup downgraded shares of Navient from a buy rating to a neutral rating and upped their target price for the stock from $19.00 to $21.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $20.83.

Shares of NAVI opened at $19.71 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $3.18 billion, a PE ratio of 3.88 and a beta of 1.77. Navient has a 12 month low of $9.07 and a 12 month high of $23.80. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $21.14 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $19.76. The company has a current ratio of 27.93, a quick ratio of 27.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 27.66.

Navient (NASDAQ:NAVI) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The credit services provider reported $0.89 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.82 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $299.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $269.99 million. Navient had a return on equity of 29.54% and a net margin of 25.74%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.99 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Navient will post 4.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 17th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 3rd were paid a dividend of $0.16 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 2nd. This represents a $0.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.25%. Navient’s dividend payout ratio is currently 19.75%.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in NAVI. FMR LLC raised its holdings in Navient by 23.6% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 9,782,093 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $189,088,000 after buying an additional 1,864,585 shares during the period. Donald Smith & CO. Inc. grew its position in Navient by 0.9% in the second quarter. Donald Smith & CO. Inc. now owns 2,504,623 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $48,414,000 after acquiring an additional 22,161 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. grew its position in Navient by 5.2% in the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,348,853 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $45,404,000 after acquiring an additional 115,843 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its position in Navient by 0.6% in the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 2,038,602 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $29,173,000 after acquiring an additional 11,417 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC grew its position in Navient by 10.3% in the second quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 1,831,679 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $35,406,000 after acquiring an additional 171,787 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.76% of the company’s stock.

Navient Company Profile

Navient Corp. engages in the provision of asset management and business processing solutions for education, healthcare and government clients at the federal, state and local levels. It operates through the following segments: Federal Education Loans, Consumer Lending, Business Processing and Other. The Federal Education Loans segment owns FFELP Loans and performs servicing and asset recovery services on FFELP Loan portfolio.

