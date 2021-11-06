Weatherford International (NASDAQ:WFRD) Price Target Increased to $48.00 by Analysts at Piper Sandler

Weatherford International (NASDAQ:WFRD) had its price target hoisted by Piper Sandler from $29.00 to $48.00 in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has an overweight rating on the stock. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for Weatherford International’s Q4 2021 earnings at ($0.68) EPS, FY2021 earnings at ($4.20) EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at ($0.56) EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at ($0.43) EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at ($0.32) EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at ($0.27) EPS and FY2022 earnings at ($1.58) EPS.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Weatherford International from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $27.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Friday, October 15th.

Shares of WFRD stock opened at $32.42 on Wednesday. Weatherford International has a 1-year low of $2.02 and a 1-year high of $34.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.43, a quick ratio of 1.98 and a current ratio of 2.51. The business’s 50-day moving average is $19.64.

Weatherford International (NASDAQ:WFRD) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, October 31st. The company reported ($0.63) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($1.15) by $0.52. Analysts forecast that Weatherford International will post -5.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Deutsche Bank AG increased its position in Weatherford International by 27,337.4% during the 3rd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 27,163 shares of the company’s stock worth $534,000 after purchasing an additional 27,064 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Weatherford International in the third quarter valued at approximately $277,000. New York State Common Retirement Fund grew its position in Weatherford International by 37.1% in the third quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 450,724 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,866,000 after acquiring an additional 121,912 shares in the last quarter. Exor Capital LLP grew its position in Weatherford International by 7.9% in the third quarter. Exor Capital LLP now owns 5,524,806 shares of the company’s stock valued at $108,673,000 after acquiring an additional 406,174 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Moody National Bank Trust Division acquired a new stake in Weatherford International in the third quarter valued at approximately $3,615,000. 72.62% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Weatherford International Company Profile

Weatherford International Plc provides equipment and services to the oil and natural gas exploration and production industry. It operates through two segments: Western Hemisphere and Eastern Hemisphere. The firm’s products and services are Drilling and Evaluation, Production, Completions, and Well Construction.

