Watts Water Technologies (NYSE:WTS) Issues Earnings Results

Watts Water Technologies (NYSE:WTS) posted its earnings results on Wednesday. The technology company reported $1.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.30 by $0.09, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Watts Water Technologies had a return on equity of 15.51% and a net margin of 8.47%. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.05 EPS. Watts Water Technologies updated its FY 2021 guidance to EPS.

Shares of NYSE WTS opened at $206.81 on Friday. Watts Water Technologies has a fifty-two week low of $110.43 and a fifty-two week high of $207.01. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $176.74 and its 200 day simple moving average is $154.84. The company has a quick ratio of 1.34, a current ratio of 2.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. The stock has a market cap of $6.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 49.59, a P/E/G ratio of 4.64 and a beta of 0.89.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.26 per share. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.50%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 30th. Watts Water Technologies’s dividend payout ratio is currently 26.80%.

WTS has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on Watts Water Technologies from $159.00 to $189.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their target price on Watts Water Technologies from $153.00 to $191.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday.

In other Watts Water Technologies news, insider Elie Melhem sold 1,514 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $163.00, for a total value of $246,782.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 14,553 shares in the company, valued at $2,372,139. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Robert J. Pagano, Jr. sold 13,010 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $170.66, for a total transaction of $2,220,286.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Watts Water Technologies Company Profile

Watts Water Technologies, Inc engages in the manufacture and provision of products for water conservation, safety, and flow control. It operates through the following geographic segments: Americas, Europe, and Asia-Pacific, Middle East and Africa. Its services include plumbing and flow control solutions, water quality and conditioning, water reuse and drainage, heating, ventilation, and air conditioning, and municipal waterworks.

