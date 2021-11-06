Waste Connections, Inc. (TSE:WCN) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.29

Waste Connections, Inc. (TSE:WCN) declared a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, October 26th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 9th will be given a dividend of 0.292 per share on Tuesday, November 23rd. This represents a $1.17 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.70%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 8th. This is a boost from Waste Connections’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.26.

WCN stock opened at C$167.28 on Friday. Waste Connections has a fifty-two week low of C$122.13 and a fifty-two week high of C$171.94. The business’s 50-day moving average is C$163.15 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$154.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 73.53, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a current ratio of 1.01. The company has a market cap of C$43.58 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 60.78.

Waste Connections (TSE:WCN) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The company reported C$0.99 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.96 by C$0.03. The firm had revenue of C$1.88 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$1.85 billion. Equities analysts predict that Waste Connections will post 4.5100007 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Senior Officer David M. Hall sold 12,626 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$166.32, for a total value of C$2,099,956.32. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 2,935 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$488,149.20.

Several research firms have recently commented on WCN. ATB Capital raised their price objective on Waste Connections from C$155.00 to C$165.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a C$139.00 price objective on shares of Waste Connections in a research note on Thursday, October 28th.

Waste Connections, Inc provides waste collection, transfer, disposal, and recycling services in the United States and Canada. The company operates through five segments: Southern, Western, Eastern, Canada, Central, and Corporate. It offers collection services to residential, commercial, municipal, industrial, and E&P customers; landfill disposal services; and recycling services for various recyclable materials, including compost, cardboard, mixed paper, plastic containers, glass bottles, and ferrous and aluminum metals.

