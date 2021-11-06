Waste Connections, Inc. (TSE:WCN) Raises Dividend to $0.29 Per Share

Waste Connections, Inc. (TSE:WCN) declared a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, October 26th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 9th will be paid a dividend of 0.292 per share on Tuesday, November 23rd. This represents a $1.17 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.70%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 8th. This is a positive change from Waste Connections’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.26.

Shares of Waste Connections stock opened at C$167.28 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of C$43.58 billion and a PE ratio of 60.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 73.53, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a current ratio of 1.01. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of C$163.15 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$154.55. Waste Connections has a one year low of C$122.13 and a one year high of C$171.94.

Waste Connections (TSE:WCN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The company reported C$0.99 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C$0.96 by C$0.03. The business had revenue of C$1.88 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$1.85 billion. On average, equities analysts predict that Waste Connections will post 4.5100007 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Senior Officer David M. Hall sold 12,626 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$166.32, for a total value of C$2,099,956.32. Following the sale, the insider now owns 2,935 shares in the company, valued at C$488,149.20.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a C$139.00 target price on shares of Waste Connections in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. ATB Capital upped their target price on Waste Connections from C$155.00 to C$165.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, October 29th.

Waste Connections Company Profile

Waste Connections, Inc provides waste collection, transfer, disposal, and recycling services in the United States and Canada. The company operates through five segments: Southern, Western, Eastern, Canada, Central, and Corporate. It offers collection services to residential, commercial, municipal, industrial, and E&P customers; landfill disposal services; and recycling services for various recyclable materials, including compost, cardboard, mixed paper, plastic containers, glass bottles, and ferrous and aluminum metals.

