Warren Averett Asset Management LLC Has $816,000 Stake in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWP)

Warren Averett Asset Management LLC decreased its position in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWP) by 2.7% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 7,103 shares of the company’s stock after selling 200 shares during the period. Warren Averett Asset Management LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF were worth $816,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of IWP. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new position in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,419,000. Clark Capital Management Group Inc. boosted its stake in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 12.0% in the 1st quarter. Clark Capital Management Group Inc. now owns 2,694 shares of the company’s stock worth $275,000 after purchasing an additional 288 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its stake in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 96.8% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 28,033 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,861,000 after purchasing an additional 13,785 shares during the period. Marks Group Wealth Management Inc lifted its position in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 63.1% in the 1st quarter. Marks Group Wealth Management Inc now owns 77,207 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,880,000 after buying an additional 29,864 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. lifted its position in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 11.7% in the 1st quarter. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. now owns 7,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $714,000 after buying an additional 735 shares in the last quarter.

Get iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF alerts:

IWP stock opened at $121.54 on Friday. iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF has a 12-month low of $90.11 and a 12-month high of $122.72. The company has a 50 day moving average of $116.43 and a two-hundred day moving average of $111.90.

iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF, formerly iShares Russell Midcap Growth Index Fund (the Growth Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Russell Midcap Growth Index (the Growth Index).

Read More: What is Considered a Good Return on Equity (ROE)?

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.