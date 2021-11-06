Warren Averett Asset Management LLC Has $653,000 Stake in Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX)

Warren Averett Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX) by 90.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 6,407 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,036 shares during the quarter. Warren Averett Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Chevron were worth $653,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its stake in Chevron by 0.7% in the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 4,523,563 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $474,023,000 after acquiring an additional 30,987 shares during the last quarter. Hoylecohen LLC lifted its stake in Chevron by 22.6% in the first quarter. Hoylecohen LLC now owns 117,831 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $12,348,000 after acquiring an additional 21,758 shares during the last quarter. Ossiam lifted its stake in Chevron by 10.2% in the first quarter. Ossiam now owns 51,936 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $5,442,000 after acquiring an additional 4,791 shares during the last quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in Chevron by 24.4% in the first quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 37,973 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $3,980,000 after acquiring an additional 7,439 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CoreCommodity Management LLC lifted its stake in Chevron by 132.1% in the first quarter. CoreCommodity Management LLC now owns 19,205 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $2,012,000 after acquiring an additional 10,932 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.55% of the company’s stock.

Get Chevron alerts:

Shares of Chevron stock opened at $114.74 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $221.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.15, a PEG ratio of 2.53 and a beta of 1.30. The company has a quick ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. Chevron Co. has a 12-month low of $70.83 and a 12-month high of $115.29. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $104.50 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $103.96.

Chevron (NYSE:CVX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 28th. The oil and gas company reported $2.96 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.21 by $0.75. The firm had revenue of $44.71 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $40.89 billion. Chevron had a net margin of 7.10% and a return on equity of 8.00%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 82.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.11 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Chevron Co. will post 8.15 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 10th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 18th will be paid a dividend of $1.34 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 17th. This represents a $5.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.67%. Chevron’s payout ratio is 103.47%.

In other news, CFO Pierre R. Breber sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $114.81, for a total value of $2,296,200.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider David A. Inchausti sold 5,600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $112.01, for a total transaction of $627,256.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 155,600 shares of company stock worth $17,721,086 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 0.28% of the company’s stock.

CVX has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Piper Sandler increased their price target on shares of Chevron from $126.00 to $137.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Redburn Partners raised shares of Chevron from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 22nd. Truist increased their price objective on shares of Chevron from $145.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 7th. Societe Generale began coverage on shares of Chevron in a research report on Friday, October 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $130.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of Chevron from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $128.00 to $111.00 in a research report on Wednesday, September 15th. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $120.24.

Chevron Company Profile

Chevron Corp. engages in the provision of administrative, financial management, and technology support for energy and chemical operations. It operates through the Upstream and Downstream segments. The Upstream segment consists of exploration, development, and production of crude oil and natural gas; liquefaction, transportation, and regasification associated with liquefied natural gas; transporting crude oil by major international oil export pipelines; processing, transporting, storage, and marketing of natural gas; and a gas-to-liquids plant.

See Also: Capital Gains

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CVX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX).

Receive News & Ratings for Chevron Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Chevron and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.