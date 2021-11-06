Warren Averett Asset Management LLC Has $6.02 Million Stake in iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWN)

Warren Averett Asset Management LLC reduced its stake in iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWN) by 1.5% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 37,276 shares of the company’s stock after selling 583 shares during the quarter. iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF makes up 0.6% of Warren Averett Asset Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 28th biggest position. Warren Averett Asset Management LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF were worth $6,018,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of IWN. Sittner & Nelson LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF during the second quarter worth about $25,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF by 134.4% in the second quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 150 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 86 shares during the last quarter. Endurance Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF in the second quarter valued at about $28,000. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC boosted its stake in iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF by 85.0% in the second quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 198 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 91 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First PREMIER Bank purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $34,000.

iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF stock opened at $176.46 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $164.18 and its 200 day simple moving average is $163.66. iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF has a 1-year low of $107.87 and a 1-year high of $177.32.

iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF, formerly Ishares Trust Russel 2000 (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 2000 Value Index Fund, is an exchange traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 2000 Value Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of equity securities of Russell 2000 Index issuers with relatively lower price-to-book ratios and lower forecasted growth.

