Warren Averett Asset Management LLC Has $1.54 Million Stock Position in iShares National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:MUB)

Warren Averett Asset Management LLC lowered its stake in iShares National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:MUB) by 2.5% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 13,126 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 339 shares during the quarter. Warren Averett Asset Management LLC’s holdings in iShares National Muni Bond ETF were worth $1,538,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Capital Investment Counsel Inc bought a new stake in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF during the second quarter worth approximately $26,000. Albion Financial Group UT acquired a new stake in iShares National Muni Bond ETF in the second quarter valued at $28,000. Northern Trust Corp increased its holdings in iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 14.6% in the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 34,880 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 4,449 shares during the period. Evoke Wealth LLC increased its holdings in iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 127.7% in the second quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC now owns 353 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 198 shares during the period. Finally, Providence Capital Advisors LLC increased its holdings in iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 61.0% in the second quarter. Providence Capital Advisors LLC now owns 644 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $75,000 after purchasing an additional 244 shares during the period.

NYSEARCA MUB opened at $116.27 on Friday. iShares National Muni Bond ETF has a twelve month low of $115.12 and a twelve month high of $118.04. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $116.30 and a 200 day simple moving average of $116.88.

iShares National AMT-Free Muni Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P National AMT-Free Municipal Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P National AMT-Free Municipal Bond Index (the Index).

